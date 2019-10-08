SIOUX CITY — The Bulldogs got 15 kills from Jecenta Sargisson as they defeated the Crusaders 25-11, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10 in a Missouri River Conference match played in Sioux City Tuesday evening.
Sargisson also had 17 digs, five blocks and was a perfect 23-23 from the service line. Pypr Stoeffler also had 13 kills and 23 digs while setter Brooke Haage led Le Mars (14-12 overall and 3-3 MRAC) with 33 assists. Kady Leusink led the Bulldogs backline with 27 digs and was a perfect 26-26 serving.
Heelan (8-15 overall and 2-4 MRAC) got 11 kills from Avery Nelson and eight from Grace Nelson, who also had two blocks and two block assists. Kiana Fjeldheim had 26 digs and Sydney Pratt 20 digs to lead the Crusader defense Riley Tew had five blocks. Ellie Gengler and Joclyn Verzal had 23 and 12 assists, receptively, for Heelan.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3, ATLANTIC 1: The Monarchs claimed a 25-16, 16-25, 25-23, 25-18 win in Hawkeye 10 Conferenve volleyball action played in Denison Tuesday.
Hannah Neeman had 13 kills and Tia Petersen 30 assists to lead Denison-Schleswig. Peterson also led the Monarchs (13-15) with 20 dogs.
PONCA 3, WAKEFIELD-ALLEN 1: Kaci Day and Josie Reid had 16 kills apiece to lead Ponca past Wakefield-Allen 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20 in a prep volleyball match played in Ponca, Neb. Tuesday.
Alyssa Crosgrove also had nine kills and Reid 18 digs for Ponca while Morgan Nelson had 41 assists.