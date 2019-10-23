LE MARS 3, STORM LAKE 0: Le Mars swept Storm Lake in its Class 3A region game, 25-13, 25-6, 25-10.
Le Mars had 14 aces in the victory. Pypr Stoeffler led the team with six aces on 20-for-20 serving. She also had 11 kills and nine digs. Kady Leusink was 16-of-16 serving with three aces and she also had nine digs. Brooke Haage and Alivia VanOtterloo each had two aces and Jecenta Sargisson added an ace.
Sargisson added 10 kills and six digs, which helped her break Le Mars' career digs record. Haage had six digs and 17 assists and Maddi Pippett had four kills and two blocks. Kylie Dreckman also added two blocks.
Le Mars improves to 18-18 and travels to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday in a region semifinal.
Storm Lake ends the season with a 10-20 record.
UNITY 3, WEST LYON 0: Unity opened Class 3A region play with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 sweep on Wednesday against West Lyon.
Janie Schoonhoven and Gracie Schoonhoven each had 11 kills and 14 digs in the win. Janie Schoonhoven added three blocks. Micah Byl had three aces, seven kills and 13 digs and Emma Byker had 31 assists and nine digs. Jenna Bouma had 13 digs.
Unity improves to 22-10 on the season and West Lyon falls to 16-8 on the season. Unity hosts MOC-Floyd Valley on Tuesday.
C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 3, WEST 0: West's season ended in the Class 5A region match as Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson won 25-12, 25-11, 25-19.
Holly Duax led West with three kills and was 5-of-6 servcing with two aces. Maddy Burge had two aces and Kylah Cortez had six digs. Haley Gruis had four digs and Duax, Burge, Gabby Wagner and Yuriczi Montes each had a block.
West ends the season with a 4-25 record.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, WOODBURY CENTRAL 0: The Westerners got 10 kills and four total blocks from McKenna VanEldik on its way to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 sweep of the Wildcats in a Class 1A regional volleyball tournament first-round match played in Akron Tuesday.
Kailee Tucker had three ace serves while Natalie Nielsen added four block assists and one solo. Makenna Henrich and Autumn Bundy had 11 and 10 digs, respectively, for Akron-Westfield, which will travel to take Siouxland Christian in a quarterfinal round match Monday.
ALTA-AURELIA 3, SIOUX CENTRAL 2: Sioux Central seemed poised to advance in Class 2A Region 2 play after winning the first two sets over Alta-Aurelia. But Alta-Aurelia bounced back with a convincing win in set three and pulled out two tight sets to claim a 23-25, 10-25, 25-15, 26-24, 15-12 victory on Tuesday to advance to the next round against Pocahontas Area on Monday.
Alta-Aurelia improves to 15-13 and Sioux Central finishes the season with a 13-11 record.
Shea Lockin had 14 kills and Sierra Hill had 19 assists and 24 digs. Chloe Elston added 12 assists and Jessica Larson had 23 digs. Sydney Stanton had nine kills, 11 digs and six aces for the Warriors.
For Sioux Central, Madielynn Mueller had 14 kills and 13 digs and Brooklyn Anderson had 12 kills. Kally Fahnlander had 10 kills and 25 digs. Karly Boettcher had 41 assists and 11 digs and Taylor Krager had 21 digs and nine kills. Maggie Mueller had 20 digs.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 3, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 2: The Mustangs outlasted the Wolves 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9 in a first-round Class 1A regional volleyball match played in George Tuesday.
Kaci Klingenberg had 13 kills and Emersyn Netter 28 digs to lead the Mustangs (7-19). G-LR will travel to take on Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in a quarterfinal match Monday. McKenzie Heikens and Zell Ingham had 10 kills each for H-LP (6-23).
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 1: Hannah Jochims had 14 kills to lead the Hawks to a Class 1A regional win over the Tigers in a first-round match played in Hartley Tuesday.
Paige Dagel also had 20 digs for HMS, which will host George-Little Rock in a quarterfinal match Monday. Hannah Baker had six kills to lead Trinity Christian.
BERESFORD 3, VERMILLION 1: Jessica Niles and Summer Roelke each had 10 kills the lead Beresford to a 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19 win over Vermillion in a Dakota XII Conferernce volleyball match played in Vermillion, S.D. Tuesday.
Kylie Dreesen also had 28 digs for Beresford. Emily Stockwell had 17 kills, Toria Andre 12 and Lexi Saunders to lead the Tanagers. Shandee Ludwis had 46 digs and Kennedy Pratt 17 assists for Vermillion.