PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lennox beats Vermillion to face Dakota Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Lennox High School volleyball team beat the Vermillion Tanagers on Tuesday night in five sets to advance in the South Dakota Region 4A tournament.

Lennox beat Vermillion by set scores of 25-27, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21 and 15-11.

Mara Hinker had 17 kills and three ace serves for Lennox. Kyah Jackson had 25 assists and 20 digs in the win. Courtney Sandid put up 39 digs.

WIth the win, Lennox faces Dakota Valley on Thursday, and the winner advances to the SoDak Round of 16.

Eva Knutson led Vermillion with 17 kills, and she also had 12 digs and two assists.

Sydney Stockwell had 11 kills, 22 digs and two aces.

Claire Doty recorded 40 assists, 21 digs, four aces and two kills.

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, BERESFORD 0: On the other side of the Region 4A bracket, the Huskies swept the Watchdogs 25-12, 25-11, 25-8.

Kenzie Stone led EP-J with 18 kills. Stone also had two digs.

Josie Curry had nine kills, and she also recorde four digs, one block and an ace.