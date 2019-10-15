ORANGE CITY, Iowa — MOC-Floyd Valley and Sheldon played a hard-fought five-set match on Tuesday, but the Dutchmen edged the Orabs 15-10 in the final stanza.
MOC-FV won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-14, then Sheldon tied the match by winning set Nos. 3 and 4, 25-23 and 25-19.
Jazlin De Haan led MOC-FV with 20 kills while Karli Bomgaars had 12.
Sheldon's top two attackers were sophomores Payten Lode with 19 kills and Maliah Kleinhesselink with 12. Sheldon senior Ashley Brouwer had 10 kills.
MOC-FV junior Carla Martinez had 48 assists while junior Kiernan Groendyke led with 24 digs.
Brooklyn Grady helped Sheldon get 52 assits and Madison Van Meeteren had 23 digs.
CB LINCOLN 3, NORTH 0: The Lynx downed the Stars 25-15, 25-10, 25-11 in a Missouri River Volleyball match played at North High Tuesday.
Madison Craighead had seven kills to pace the Stars (14-19) while Madalyn Welp addd 19 assists. Isabelle Hesse had 14 digs and Avery Beller 11 for North, which will compete in the Heelan Classic Saturday.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, HINTON 0: The Jays beat the Blackhawks in straight sets, 25-12, 25-18 and 25-23.
Anna Coffee led Hinton with 14 kills and 14 digs. Emily Small contributed with six kills. Alyssa Fischer had 19 digs and Sara Schoenrock had 23 assists.
You have free articles remaining.
PONCA 3, VERMILLION 1: Ponca's Kaci Day led with 16 kills and 19 digs in the four-set win over the Tanagers, 25-7, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-21.
Josie Reid also had 14 kills. Morgan Nelson had 37 assists.
Toria Andre led the Tanagers with eight kills.
C.B. ST. ALBERT 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: The Falcons swept the Monarchs 25-19, 25-19 and 25-13.
Hannah Neeman led D-S with 10 kills. Tia Petersen had 19 assists.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 0: Gracie Schoonhoven and Janie Schoonhoven led the Knights in kills with 10 and nine, respectively.
Emma Byker and Micah Byl each had four aces.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 3, MVAOCOU 0: Panthers sophomore McKenzie Goodwin had four aces to help clinch the sweep.
The Panthers swept the Rams 25-16, 25-10 and 25-18.
Chloe Peschau led the Panthers with 10 kills.