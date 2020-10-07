PREP VOLLEYBALL: Newell-Fonda, Sheldon and MOC-Floyd Valley earn sweeps on Tuesday

WEST BEND, Iowa — The Newell-Fonda High School volleyball team won in a three-set sweep Tuesday over West Bend-Mallard.

The Mustangs (16-3) won by set scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-20.

Mary Walker led the Mustangs with seven kills while Macy Sievers had six.

Senior Ella Larsen had 14 digs and five assists, both team highs. She also had six blocks.

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: The Dutchmen swept the Generals 25-16, 25-21 and 25-21.

MOC-FV moved to 15-3 on the win. Brooklyn Leusink led the team with nine kills. Kendra Hinrichsen had seven kills.

Kieman Groendyke led MOC-FV with 16 digs. Leah Hayungs had four blocks.

Emily Schutte led the Generals (1-12) with nine kills.

ATLANTIC 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 2: Atlantic won the fifth set 15-12, after the Monarchs tied the match in the fourth set.

The Trojans won the match 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 18-25 and 15-12.

Paige Andersen and Kira Langenfeld each had 16 kills for the Monarchs.