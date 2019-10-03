HULL, Iowa — Newly-ranked No.1 in Class 4A Sergeant Bluff-Luton traveled to a packed Western Christian gym and got the verdict 25-20 25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 15-6 over Class 2A top-ranked Western Christian in non-conference volleyball action Thursday.
The Warriors got 23 kills from senior Kenzie Foley, who recently went over 1,000 for her career and is closing in on Kylee Christensen's SB-L record for career kills of 1,092.
SB-L's Emma Salker also had a season-high 17 kills, her first double-digit effort of the season and Elle Sneller had 13 kills and six bloack while Regina Rogers matched her season high with 10. Rogers also had five blocks.
The Warriors got off to a slow start, falling behind 18-10 in the opening set before rallying to win 25-20. After taking the second set, Western Christian took the momentum for the next two games to even the match.
"We took a deep breath and came out with our confidence regained in the fifth set," said Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Renee Winkel. "We served well and took it point by point. It was a packed gym and a great atmosphere for a volleyball match."
The win was the second straight for SB-L over the Wolfpack with the Warriors winning a 3-0 sweep on their home court last season.
SB-L setters Maddie Hinkel and Madison Wilcoxon both had season highs for assists with 30 and 29, respectively.
Mia Gamet and Alivia Wolf had 13 digs apiece for the Warriors.
The Warriors, now 24-1, host East in a Missouri River Conference match Thursday.
Macay Van't Hul had 17 kills and eight blocks to led the Wolfpack while Olivia Granstra had 41 assists and 32 digs. Makenna Kooima also had 36 digs and Wynia added 28 digs for Western Christian.
"Both teams walked away better because of the play in this match," said Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek, "I'm proud of or resilence and the way we fought back. We didn't have anything to lose playing the No.1 Class 4A team and wanted to show we could hang with them."
Western Christian, the defending champion in Class 2A, lost to the first time to a team from Iowa this season and fell to 17-4. The previous Wolfpack losses came to Nebraska teams duding the Bellevue Invitational in late August. Western Christian competes at the Urbandale Tournament Saturday.
C.B. LINCOLN 3, BISHOP HEELAN 0: The Lynx swept the Crusaders 25-11, 25-13 and 25-16.
Joclyn Verzal and Avery Nelson each had five kills.
Kiana Fjeldheim and Anesa Davenport each had 10 digs for the Crusaders.
Crusaders junior Ellie Gengler had nine assists.
CHESTER 3, BERESFORD 0: Chester handled Beresford with set scores of 25-10, 25-19 and 25-13.
Jayce Fischer and Kara Niles each had four kills.
Kylie Dressen had 18 digs.
Jessica Niles and Kara Nilses had three blocks each.
SIOUX CENTER 3, CENTRAL LYON 1: Sioux Center handed Central Lyon its fifth loss of the season with set scores of 25-17, 19-25, 25-13 and 25-12.
Sutton Schlumbohm led the Lions (17-5) with 11 kills while Kiley Metzger contributed with six. Metzger also had 24 assists and 13 digs.
Hayden Heimensen led with 28 digs.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Jays swept the Tigers in sets of 25-12, 25-7 and 25-15.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 3, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 0: Caitlyn Pruis had 12 of Sioux Falls Christian's 43 kills in the sweep over E-PJ.
Sioux Falls Christian won 25-14, 25-14 and 25-18.