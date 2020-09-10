PREP VOLLEYBALL: North loses five-setter to Cherokee

CHEROKEE, Iowa — The North High School volleyball team lost its first two sets to Cherokee on the road Thursday, and they forced a five-set match against Cherokee.
However, Cherokee won that fifth set 15-13 to take the match win.
Cherokee won the first two sets (25-22, 25-21) but the Stars won the third and fourth sets by scores of 25-22, 25-21.
Madison Craighead led the Stars with 10 kills. Olivia O'Brien had 31 assists.
HINTON 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: Anna Coffee led the Hinton High School volleyball team with five kills on Thursday.
Hinton won the War Eagle Conference match by set scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-19.
Hinton freshman Ashlyn Kovarna contributed in several ways. She had four kills, 15 assists, seven digs, three ace serves and Kovarna also had a couple of block assists.
Kovarna entered the match with 62 assists.
Aubree Lake had 15 digs while Bella Badar had 10.
Avery Burgad recorded three solo and two assisted blocks.
EAST 3, LE MARS 0: The Black Raiders won in the MRAC match by set scores of 25-20, 25-15 and 25-14.
Le Mars' top two hitters were Pypr Stoeffler (6) and Karlee Schiff (5). Both of those ladies also had 14 digs each.
Payton Wright had 13 assists.
TRI-VALLEY 3, VERMILLION 0: The Mustangs swept the Tanagers by set scores of 25-10, 25-16 and 25-20.
Eva Knutson and Kara Klemme each had five kills.
Sydney Stockwell had seven digs and Claire Doty had 10 assists.
CENTRAL LYON 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: The Lions rolled to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 Siouxland Conference volleyball win in Rock Rapids Thursday.
Paige Dieren had nine kills and Regan Van Whye eight to lead Central Lyon (3-2). Afton Schlumbohm had 27 assists and Hayden Heimensen 23 digs for the Lions.
Madison Eben had five kills and Emersyn Netten 12 digs for the Mustangs (2-6).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!