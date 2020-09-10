PREP VOLLEYBALL: North loses five-setter to Cherokee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEROKEE, Iowa — The North High School volleyball team lost its first two sets to Cherokee on the road Thursday, and they forced a five-set match against Cherokee.

However, Cherokee won that fifth set 15-13 to take the match win.

Cherokee won the first two sets (25-22, 25-21) but the Stars won the third and fourth sets by scores of 25-22, 25-21.

Madison Craighead led the Stars with 10 kills. Olivia O'Brien had 31 assists.

HINTON 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: Anna Coffee led the Hinton High School volleyball team with five kills on Thursday.

Hinton won the War Eagle Conference match by set scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-19.

Hinton freshman Ashlyn Kovarna contributed in several ways. She had four kills, 15 assists, seven digs, three ace serves and Kovarna also had a couple of block assists.

Kovarna entered the match with 62 assists.

Aubree Lake had 15 digs while Bella Badar had 10.

Avery Burgad recorded three solo and two assisted blocks.