URBANDALE, Iowa - No. 1 Class 2A Western Christian dropped a 25-16, 25-20 decision to Class 5A No. 6 ranked Waukee in the semifinal round of the Urbandale volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Wolfpack beat Des Moines Lincoln 21-5, 21-9, then beat Pella 21-9, 21-12 and defeated Urbandale 24-22, 21-15 in pool play.
The Wolfpack then knocked off Dallas Center-Grimes 25-13, 25-19 in the first round of the championship bracket.
Class 5A No. 3 West Des Moines Valley defeated Waukee 25-11, 25-17 to win the event.
North, meanwhile, finished the day 3-3 in action at the Urbandale volleyball tournament held Saturday. The Stars finished 1-2 in pool play, defeating Ames 22-20, 21-11 before dropping matches to Southeast Polk (21-18, 21-16) and Dallas Center-Grimes (24-22, 21-12).
In tournament play, North defeated Des Moines Lincoln 25-10, 25-15 and Johnston 19-25, 25-20, 19-17 before falling to Indianola 27-25, 25-21 in the final.
Madison Craighead had 27 kills and five blocks for North on the day while Ysabella Arredondo and Courtney Johnson had 21 and 20 kills, respectively. Olivia O'Brien had 91 assists, 33 digs and nine ace serves and Riley Zediker had eight aces. Avery Beller 51 digs and Madalyn Welp 34 digs for North.
.WEST AT ESTHERVILLE TOURNAMENT: The Wolverines won two matches at the Estherville-Lincoln Central tournament on Saturday.
West (4-20) beat Harris-Lake Park 21-19, 21-17, then beat Okoboji 21-16, 19-21 and 17-15.
E-LC beat the Wolverines in three sets, 24-22, 20-22 and 15-13. The Wolverines were swept by GTRA (21-13, 21-14) and Emmetsburg (21-18, 21-12).
On the day, Wolverines senior Madison Burge had 24 kills, six aces and 23 assists.
Yuriczi Montes had 10 kills.
Eneyada Vasquez had 23 assists.
OMAHA CONCORDIA 3, WYNOT 1: Host Concordia defeated Wynot 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 in prep volleyball action played Saturday.
Karley Heimes had eight kills and Emersyn Sudbeck 12 set assists for the Blue Devils.