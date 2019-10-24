IDA GROVE, Iowa — Bishop Heelan's season ended Wednesday with a 26-24, 25-20, 25-21 loss to OABCIG in the first round of the Class 3A region play.
Heelan ends the season with a 9-25 record. OABCIG improves to 28-6 and travels to Kuemper Catholic in a 3A semifinal on Tuesday.
Ellie Gengler had 29 assists in the loss for the Crusaders and Avery Nelson and Riley Tew each had eight kills. Grace Nelson had five kills and three block assists and Sydney Pratt had five kills. Kiana Fjeldheim had 19 digs.
Kylee Weber led OABCIG with 13 kills and 11 digs and Liz Zobel had 11 kills. Ryder Cranston added 10 kills and Halle Hemer had 23 assists. Sarah Petersen had 15 assists and Abby Bender had 15 digs.
You have free articles remaining.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, SIOUX CENTER 1: Jazlin DeHaan had a match-high 26 kills to lead MOC-Floyd Valley past Sioux Center 24-26, 26-24, 25-11, 25-18 in a Class 3A regional volleyball opener here Wednesday evening.
Kari Bomgaars also had a dozen more kills for the Dutch, who will take on crosstown rival Unity Christian on its home court Monday. Kiernan Groendyke also had 20 digs for MOC-Floyd Valley (26-8). Reagan Jansen had 18 kills for Sioux Center, which ends its season with a 25-10 mark.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3, SPENCER 0: The Monarchs got nine kills from Ellie Magnusson and Allana Arkfeld in a 25-13, 25-14,25-22 win over the Tigers in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal match played in Denison Wednesday.
Denison-Schleswig (15-19) advances to face Carroll (22-13) in the semifinal round Tuesday in Carroll.