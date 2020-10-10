PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: 2A No. 1 Western Christian bests 2A No. 4 Boyden-Hull to win own tournament

The two losses were to Unity Christian (21-17, 21-15), ranked No. 4 in 3A, in two sets and the Warriors dropped a match to Boyden-Hull (16-21, 22-20, 15-12), ranked No. 4 in 2A, in three sets.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton is now 18-5 on the season and has a busy week coming up. SB-L is at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Monday and at Bishop Heelan on Tuesday before traveling to Carroll for a triangular against Kuemper Catholic and Ankeny Centennial.

The Warriors were also coming off a loss to East on Thursday and Winkel thought the team took a step forward on Saturday.

"Even with a couple of losses for us, we had that two-week break. Play for two weeks, off for two weeks, back on for two weeks again. We are trying to figure ourselves out again and I thought we got some things figured out," Winkel said. "Even though the day ended with a loss, I like how we competed against a good opponent."

Emma Salker led the Warriors with 31 total kills on the day, Addy Mosier had 22, Maddie Hinkel followed with 14 and Makayla and Isabelle Lenz each had 12 kills. Madison Wilcoxon had 40 assists, Hinkel had 46 and Mia Gamet added 10. Gamet led the team with 46 digs, Hinkel had 30 and Alivia Wolf followed with 26. Salker had 10 aces, Wolf had six and Gamet had five. Payton Hardy and Hinkel each had five block assists.