PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: 2A No. 1 Western Christian bests 2A No. 4 Boyden-Hull to win own tournament

HULL, Iowa -- Even with a number of ranked teams at the annual Kooima Kooima Varilek Classic, the home team and defending Class 2A state champion Western Christian was still the top team at its own home tournament on Saturday.
Western Christian won all five of its pool play matches, dropping only one set.
That setup a championship match with Boyden-Hull, ranked No. 4 in 2A, as the Comets went 5-0 in the their pool.
While the Comets pushed Western Christian, the top-ranked Wolfpack came out on top, beating Boyden-Hull 21-18, 21-19 to win the tournament championship.
The Wolfpack beat Central Lyon (21-10, 21-13), Des Moines Christian (21-17, 21-12), 5A No. 15-ranked East (21-11, 19-21, 15-13), 3A No. 7 MOC-Floyd Valley (21-16, 21-14) and Harlan (21-15, 21-17) in pool play.
Stella Winterfeld led Western Christian with 42 total kills, Abby Verberg had 35 kills, Sienna Moss followed with 31 and Emma Westphal had 23.
Westphal had 11 blocks and Jaylin VanDyken had 123 assists. Madison Vis had 63 digs and Winterfeld added 39.
Vis was also 56-for-56 on serves and had five aces.
The Class 4A No. 2-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 3-2 on the day, sweeping Hinton (21-16, 21-12), Bishop Heelan (21-17, 21-15) and Class 3A No. 12-ranked Sioux Center (21-14, 21-5).
The two losses were to Unity Christian (21-17, 21-15), ranked No. 4 in 3A, in two sets and the Warriors dropped a match to Boyden-Hull (16-21, 22-20, 15-12), ranked No. 4 in 2A, in three sets.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is now 18-5 on the season and has a busy week coming up. SB-L is at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Monday and at Bishop Heelan on Tuesday before traveling to Carroll for a triangular against Kuemper Catholic and Ankeny Centennial.
The Warriors were also coming off a loss to East on Thursday and Winkel thought the team took a step forward on Saturday.
"Even with a couple of losses for us, we had that two-week break. Play for two weeks, off for two weeks, back on for two weeks again. We are trying to figure ourselves out again and I thought we got some things figured out," Winkel said. "Even though the day ended with a loss, I like how we competed against a good opponent."
Emma Salker led the Warriors with 31 total kills on the day, Addy Mosier had 22, Maddie Hinkel followed with 14 and Makayla and Isabelle Lenz each had 12 kills. Madison Wilcoxon had 40 assists, Hinkel had 46 and Mia Gamet added 10. Gamet led the team with 46 digs, Hinkel had 30 and Alivia Wolf followed with 26. Salker had 10 aces, Wolf had six and Gamet had five. Payton Hardy and Hinkel each had five block assists.
Boyden-Hull beat Unity (21-15, 17-21, 16-14), Heelan (21-17, 21-11), Sioux Center (25-23, 21-19) and Hinton (21-13, 21-9) in Pool B before the loss to Western Christian.
Unity went 4-1 as the Knights defeated Heelan (21-16, 21-12), Sioux Center (21-15, 21-11), Hinton (21-16, 21-10) and SB-L. Unity is now 16-4.
Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with total 37 kills, Janie Schoonhoven had 24 kills and Tyra Schuiteman added 22 kills. Schuiteman had 14 total kills, Jenna Bouma had 13 and Janie Schoonhoven had 11. Emma Byker finished with 96 assists. Ana Sandbulte had 43 digs and Gracie Schoonhoven had 31 digs.
MOC-Floyd Valley beat Central Lyon (21-15, 21-10), Harlan (21-12, 21-10), East (21-14, 22-20) and Des Moines Christian (21-15, 18-21, 15-11).
East went 3-2 and was the only team to take a set from Western Christian on the day. The Black Raiders beat Central Lyon (21-17, 11-21, 15-6), Harlan (21-15, 21-11) and Des Moines Christian (21-13, 21-17).
To round out Pool A, Central Lyon had wins over Harlan (13-21, 22-20, 15-7) and Des Moines Christian (21-19, 21-11). Des Moines Christian beat Harlan (15-21, 21-14, 15-13).
In Pool B, Sioux Center beat Heelan (21-16, 21-10) and Hinton (21-9, 21-15). Heelan went 1-4 as the Crusaders beat Hinton (21-19, 21-11).
Hinton went 0-5. Natalee Junk had 12 kills and Ashlyn Kovarna had 20 assists and 18 digs. Bella Bader had 24 digs and Sara Schoenrock had 27 assists and 13 digs.
