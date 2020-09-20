PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan goes 3-2 at CYO tournament

LE MARS, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan evened its record at 7-7 by going 3-2 at the CYO tournament on Sunday at Gehlen Catholic.
Heelan swept Storm Lake St. Mary's 21-7, 21-16. Jordyn Knapp had three aces as did Grace Nelson. Lauren LaFleur had six kills.
Heelan then swept Bishop Garrigan 21-12, 21-12. Ellie Gengler had nine assists and Anesa Davenport had nine digs.
The Crusaders added another sweep, this time over Remsen St. Mary's 21-12, 21-9. Gengler had 11 assists and four aces, Nelson had six kills and three blocks and Davenport had 10 digs.
Heelan won the first set against Gehlen Catholic, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, but the Jays bounced back for a 14-21, 21-17, 15-12 win. Gengler had 17 assists and Nelson had 11 kills. Avery Nelson had five kills and four blocks.
The Crusaders were swept by Kuemper Catholic 21-13, 21-13. Gengler had eight assists.
Gehlen Catholic also beat Bishop Garrigan 21-9, 21-14 to go along with a 21-13, 21-9 sweep of Storm Lake St. Mary's. The Jays pulled out a 20-22, 21-18, 17-15 win over Kuemper Catholic and swept Remsen St. Mary's 21-9, 21-10.
The Jays are now 10-5 on the season.
Remsen St. Mary's swept Bishop Garrigan 21-16, 21-19 and the Hawks were swept by Kuemper Catholic 21-14, 21-14.
Bishop Garrigan beat Storm Lake St. Mary's 21-15, 17-21, 15-13.
SATURDAY
EAST GOES 1-2 AT CHEROKEE: Sioux City East swept Hinton but the Black Raiders were swept by Sheldon and Boyden-Hull. East is now 6-4 on the season.
East swept Hinton 21-17, 21-5. Addie harris had five kills and four blocks and Megan Callahan had 10 digs.
For Hinton, Ashlyn Kovarna had 10 kills and Emily Small had three aces.
Sheldon won two tight sets for a 24-22, 23-21 sweep of East. Brooklyn Grady had 21 assists for Sheldon and Payten Lode had 13 kills. Kourtney Dekker had four blocks and Reese Strouth had three blocks. Claire Johnson had four aces and eight kills.
East lost to Boyden-Hull 21-11, 21-15.
Sheldon went 2-1 at Cherokee and is 7-5 on the season.
The Orabs beat Hinton 21-16, 14-21, 15-4. Grady had 20 assists and Lode had 14 kills. Dekker had three blocks and Johnson had 10 digs.
Bella Badar had 14 digs for Hinton and Anna Coffee had 12 digs and six kills.
Boyden-Hull swept Sheldon 21-17, 21-19. Grady had 20 assists and Lode had 11 kills in the loss.
The Comets went 3-0 at Cherokee and are now 11-5 on the season.
Boyden-Hull swept Hinton 21-8, 21-10. Kovarna had eight digs for Hinton in the loss and the Blackhawks are 6-3.
South O'Brien went 1-1 at the tournament and is 4-7.
The Wolverines beat Siouxland Christian 19-21, 21-15, 15-6. Reagan Stocking had 16 assists for Siouxland Christian in the loss and Payton Doenhoefer had 13 kills. Daisey Hiserote and Cassie Jones each had 11 digs.
Cherokee swept South O'Brien 21-18, 21-11. Ava Anderson had 23 assists for the Braves and Teagan Slaughter had three blocks and seven kills. Grace Anderson had eight kills and nine digs.
Cherokee, which is 12-5 on the season, beat Siouxland Christian 21-12, 18-21, 15-13. Anderson had 23 assists and Slaughter had 13 kills and 10 digs. Anderson had 12 kills and 12 digs and Emma Good had 10 digs. Lauren Schubert had three aces.
Siouxland Christian is 3-7 on the season and got 16 assists from Stocking. Doenhoefer had nine kills and 10 digs.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 2-2 AT GTRA: After picking up their first win of the season earlier in the week, the Wolves went 2-2 on Saturday and is 3-6 on the season.
H-LP swept West Hancock 21-18, 21-13. Ava Rasche had eight kills and Zella Ingham had seven kills.
The Wolves were swept by West Bend-Mallard 21-12, 21-13. Tessa Gunderson has 12 digs.
In three sets, H-LP beat GTRA 21-17, 20-22, 20-18. Gunderson had 15 digs and Ingham had eight kills.
Emmetsburg swept the Wolves 21-5, 21-16. Gunderson had seven digs.
