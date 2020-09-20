PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan goes 3-2 at CYO tournament

Boyden-Hull swept Hinton 21-8, 21-10. Kovarna had eight digs for Hinton in the loss and the Blackhawks are 6-3.

South O'Brien went 1-1 at the tournament and is 4-7.

The Wolverines beat Siouxland Christian 19-21, 21-15, 15-6. Reagan Stocking had 16 assists for Siouxland Christian in the loss and Payton Doenhoefer had 13 kills. Daisey Hiserote and Cassie Jones each had 11 digs.

Cherokee swept South O'Brien 21-18, 21-11. Ava Anderson had 23 assists for the Braves and Teagan Slaughter had three blocks and seven kills. Grace Anderson had eight kills and nine digs.

Cherokee, which is 12-5 on the season, beat Siouxland Christian 21-12, 18-21, 15-13. Anderson had 23 assists and Slaughter had 13 kills and 10 digs. Anderson had 12 kills and 12 digs and Emma Good had 10 digs. Lauren Schubert had three aces.

Siouxland Christian is 3-7 on the season and got 16 assists from Stocking. Doenhoefer had nine kills and 10 digs.

HARRIS-LAKE PARK 2-2 AT GTRA: After picking up their first win of the season earlier in the week, the Wolves went 2-2 on Saturday and is 3-6 on the season.

H-LP swept West Hancock 21-18, 21-13. Ava Rasche had eight kills and Zella Ingham had seven kills.