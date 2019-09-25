SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team earned a hard-earned, five-set victory on Tuesday over the North Stars.
The Stars won the first set 31-29, but the Crusaders (6-10) won the next two sets 25-20 and 25-17.
North forced a fifth set by winning the fourth stanza 25-21, but Heelan won the match with a 15-11 fifth set.
Avery Nelson led the Crusaders with 25 kills while Riley Tew and Grace Nelson followed with 10.
Ellie Gengler had 29 assists. Kjana Fjeldheim had 31 digs and Sydney Pratt had 22.
Nelson and Grace Peterson earned four blocks apiece in the win.
Stars junior Isabelle Hesse led her team with 12 kills while Madison Craighead earned nine.
Olivia O'Brien collected 39 assists and 25 digs. Sophomore Avery Beller also had 19 digs.
O'Brien and Riley Zediker each had three ace serves.
LE MARS 3, WEST 0: Le Mars hit .650 as a team as the Bulldogs swept West 25-9, 25-11, 25-6 on Tuesday.
Jecenta Sargisson had 12 kills, 10 digs and three aces and Pypr Stoeffler had 11 kills and 20 digs for Le Mars. Brooke Haage had 26 assists.
Le Mars improved to 11-9 overall and 2-2 in the MRAC. It is the fourth straight win for the Bulldogs. West fell to 1-15.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, SPIRIT LAKE 0: It a battle of two top-10 teams, Class 2A No. 1 Western Christian swept Class 3A No. 7 Spirit Lake 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Olivia Granstra had 22 assists, 15 digs and three blocks for Western Christian and Tori Wynja had 10 digs. Macay Van't Hul had nine kills and four blocks and Sienna Moss had nine kills and six blocks.
Western Christian improved to 13-3 overall and it's eighth-straight win for WC. Spirit Lake falls to 21-3 and the loss snapped an 11-match winning streak.
Emma Loveall led Spirit Lake with 17 kills and Jordyn Hamm had 12 kills. Emma Jenness had 30 assists and Maci Higgins had 10 digs.
UNITY 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Akron-Westfield kept the first set tight with Class 3A No. 11 Unity but the Knights claimed the first set and then cruised to a 25-20, 25-6, 25-15 sweep on Tuesday.
Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 15 kills and hit .500. The Knights hit .432 as at team. Emma Byker had 32 assists and 10 digs and Janie Schoohoven had five aces, six kills and 16 digs. Laura Beltman had five aces and Jenna Bouma had 10 digs and Micah Byle had seven kills.
Unity improved to 8-3 with the win and the Knights are on a three-match winning streak. Akron-Westfield fell to 10-4 and the loss snapped a seven-match winning streak.
Jaden Harris had 14 assists and McKenna VanEldik had six kills for Akron-Westfield.
RIDGE VIEW 3, WESTWOOD 0: Ridge View, ranked No. 14 in Class 2A, cruised to a first set win and then held off Westwood for a 25-9, 25-20, 26-24 sweep.
Kate Kofmehl had 23 assists and 10 digs for Ridge View and Autumn Henkel had 13 digs. Hanna Blackmore had eight kills and Emma Vohs and Kenzee Wunschel each had seven kills.
Ridge View improved to 15-7 overall and have won 11 of its past 13 matches. Westwood fell to 4-8 overall and have lost four straight.
BERESFORD 3, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 2: Beresford won the first two sets against Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday but had to hold on for a five-set 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 12-25, 15-13 victory.
Jessica Niles led Beresford's attack with 20 kills, six blocks and eight digs and Jayce Fischer had seven kills and 11 digs. Molly Ebert had 18 assists and 10 digs and Jordyn Fischer had 15 assists and 20 digs. Kylie Dressen led the team with 23 digs and Summer Roelke had 19 digs.
Beresford improved to 9-6 with the win.
Carlie Corder led EP-J with 16 kills and six blocks and Kenna Curry had 13 kills and five blocks. Madelie Heumitt added 12 kills and Riley Donnelly had nine kills.
SIOUX CENTRAL 3, MANSON NW WEBSTER 0: Sioux Central improved to 9-6 on the season with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-23 sweep of Manson Northwest Webster on Tuesday.
Madielynn Mueller led Sioux Central with 10 kills and Taylor Krager had six kills and 18 digs. Kally Fahnlander added 18 digs and Maggie Mueller had 11 digs. Brooklyn Anderson had five blocks and Jenna Jessen had six kills.
OABCIG 3, MVAOCOU 0: OABCIG dominated in a 25-14, 25-10, 25-8 sweep over MVAOCOU on Tuesday. The Falcons improved to 20-4 on the season and it's the seventh straight win for OABCIG.
GLENWOOD 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Glenwood, ranked No. 14 in Class 4A, swept Denison-Schleswig 25-14, 25-15, 25-21 on Tuesday. The Monarchs fall to 11-11 and have lost five of their last seven matches.
Tia Petersen had 18 assists for the Monarchs and Hannah Neeman had 14 digs and seven kills. Ellie Magnuson had 12 digs and Allan Arkfeld had three block assists and six kills. Sophie Sonnichsen had seven kills.
The Monarchs hit .000 in the match.