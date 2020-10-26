PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Boyden-Hull holds off challenge from Hinton

HULL, Iowa — Boyden-Hull senior Leah Rozeboom had 21 kills to lead the Comets on Monday to a 25-13, 25-16, 22-25, 32-30 win over Hinton.
Marissa Pottebaum had 17 kills in the Class 2A-Region 2 semifinal win. With the win, the Comets face Lawton-Bronson in Wednesday's regional final. The winner goes to state.
Ellie Woelber also had 12 kills.
Jewel Bergstrom had 55 of the Comets' 59 assists.
Sarah Boogerd (25), Macy Verhoef (15), Emma Zoet (11) and Woelber (11) had double-digit digs.
Ashlyn Kovarna helped Hinton with 11 kills, 15 digs eight assists and two block assists.
Anna Coffee contributed with 10 kills, 14 digs, three solo blocks and 2 assist blocks.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: Defending Class 2A state champion Western Christian moved to within a match of securing a return trip to Cedar Rapids with a 25-4, 25-5, 25-7 win over the Wolverines in Hull Monday.
Abby Verburg and Sienna Moss had nine kills apiece for the Wolfpack while Stella Winterfeld was one back with eight kills.
Jaylin VanDyken had 18 assists while Madison Vis and Lydia Van Kley had 10 and 9 kills, respectively. Sierra Nielsen led Western Christian with five aces.
The Wolfpack (31-9) will face Emmetsburg in a regional final in Hartley Wednesday.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Rachel Langel had 19 kills to power the Jays to a 25-23, 25-5, 25-21 win in a Class 1A regional semifinal volleyball match in Le Mars Monday.
Cadence Goebel also had 38 assists and Alyssa Kolbeck 13 digs for Gehlen (23-5). The Jays will be looking for a return trip to the state volleyball tournament when they take on MMCRU at Le Mars High School Wednesday. The Westerners end their season with a 13-8 record.
MMCRU 3, WESTWOOD 0: After a five-set Class 1A region quarterfinal, MMCRU didn't have to play as long in the semifinal as the Royals swept Westwood 25-20, 26-24, 25-17.
MMCRU advances to the region final against Gehlen Catholic at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Le Mars. Westwood ends the season at 18-9.
Junior Taylor Harpenau had 17 assists and Jaylen Bork had 16 kills. Kirsten Letsche had 16 assists and three aces and Ellie Hilbrands had 10 kills and 17 digs. Kora Alesch had 16 digs and Molly Reuter had 10 digs.
NEWELL-FONDA 3, LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 1: Newell-Fonda droippe the first set but controlled the rest of the match for a 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 in a Class 1A region semifinal.
Newell-Fonda improves to 27-3 and faces Council Bluffs St. Albert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Denison.
Sophie Stewart had 26 assists and Macy Sievers had 17 kills, four blocks and 18 digs. Anna Bellcock had 17 assists and 15 digs and Ella Larsen had 15 kills and 17 digs. Mary Walker had 11 kills, 12 digs and four aces and Ella Lynch had 12 digs.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, TEA AREA 0: Sophia Atchison had 13 kills and four aces to lead the Panthers to a 25-16, 25-9, 25-13 volleyball win over the Titans in North Sioux City Monday.
Rachel Rosenquist also had six kills, three blocks and four aces for Dakota Valley (13-4). Logan Miller had 31 assists while Jorja VanDenHul added 10 digs.
EMMETSBURG 3, SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 0: Macy McAllister had nine kills and 13 assists to lead the E-Hawks to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 win over the Titans in a Class 2A regional volleyball semifinal in Emmetsburg Monday.
The E-Hawks (18-6) will challenge Western Christian for a state tournament berth in Hartley Monday.
PONCA ADVANCES IN SUBDISTRICT PLAY: The Ponca volleyball team took down North Central to advance in Class C2-5 subdistrict play on Monday.
Ponca beat North Central 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 and will play Crofton on Tuesday.
Crofton advanced by beating Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 25-14, 26-4, 25-18.
In order to face Crofton, North Central defeated Creighton 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22.
VERMILLION 3, BERESFORD 1: Eva Knutson had 15 kills to lead the Tanagers to a 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21 win in a volleyball match played in Beresford Monday.
Savannah Beeson had seven kills to lead the Watchdogs.
DELL RAPIDS 3, BERESFORD 2: Emma Van Regenmortar had 17 kills to lead Dell Rapids to a 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 21-25, 16-14 win in a volleyball match played in Beresford Monday.
Savannah Beeson led the Watchdogs with 10 kills.
