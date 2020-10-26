PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Boyden-Hull holds off challenge from Hinton

The Wolfpack (31-9) will face Emmetsburg in a regional final in Hartley Wednesday.

GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Rachel Langel had 19 kills to power the Jays to a 25-23, 25-5, 25-21 win in a Class 1A regional semifinal volleyball match in Le Mars Monday.

Cadence Goebel also had 38 assists and Alyssa Kolbeck 13 digs for Gehlen (23-5). The Jays will be looking for a return trip to the state volleyball tournament when they take on MMCRU at Le Mars High School Wednesday. The Westerners end their season with a 13-8 record.

MMCRU 3, WESTWOOD 0: After a five-set Class 1A region quarterfinal, MMCRU didn't have to play as long in the semifinal as the Royals swept Westwood 25-20, 26-24, 25-17.

MMCRU advances to the region final against Gehlen Catholic at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Le Mars. Westwood ends the season at 18-9.

Junior Taylor Harpenau had 17 assists and Jaylen Bork had 16 kills. Kirsten Letsche had 16 assists and three aces and Ellie Hilbrands had 10 kills and 17 digs. Kora Alesch had 16 digs and Molly Reuter had 10 digs.