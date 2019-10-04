BOYDEN-HULL 3, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 2: Boyden-Hull, ranked No. 11 in Class 2A, had to battle back from a 2-1 deficit but claimed the last two sets to pull out a 25-20, 24-26, 22-25, 25-21, 15-2 over Class 3A No. 15-ranked MOC-Floyd Valley.
Boyden-Hull improves to 16-6 on the season and it is the Comets third straight win. MOC-Floyd Valley fall to 17-6 on the season.
For MOC-Floyd Valley, Jazlin De Haan had 31 kills, 23 digs and three blocks and Taryn Nothem had 12 kills, eight digs and three blocks. Karli Bomgaars had six blocks and Carla Martinez hsd 45 assists. Kiernan Groendyke had 22 digs.
EAST SAC 3, SIOUX CENTRAL 1: Sioux Central won the first set against East Sac but lost the next three in a 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15 defeat on Thursday.
Sioux Central fell to 9-8 on the season.
Jenna Jessen had 11 kills and Brooklyn Anderson had 10 kills. Madielynn Mueller had 10 kills and Karly Boettcher had 28 assists. Kally Kahnlander had 19 digs and Maggie Mueller had 14 digs.
RED OAK 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Red Oak pulled out two close sets against Denison-Schleswig and then completed the 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of the Monarchs on Thursday.
Kennedy Marten had 11 assists for the Monarchs and Sophie Sonnichsen had 11 digs. Hannah Neeman had nine kills and 15 digs.