PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Cherokee gets four-set win over West

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- West won the first set but the No. 14 Class 3A Cherokee Braves rallied to register a 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 on Thursday.
Eneyada Vazquez had 15 assists and Yuriczi Montes five kills to lead West while Gabby Wagner had 12 digs.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 3, MVAOCOU 1: The Eagles defeated the Rams 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-12 in a Western Valley Conference volleyball match held in Sioux City Thursday.
Cadence Koenigs and Emily Kovarna had nine kills each to lead MVAOCOU while Ashlyn Blake added eight kills. Kovarna and Blake and 19 and 18 digs, respectively. Anna Heck had 19 assists for the Rams.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, SPENCER 0: The Wolfpack swept the Tigers by set scores of 25-17, 25-8, 25-13.
Abby Verburg led the Class 2A top-ranked Wolfpack (19-8) with 10 kills. Emma Westphal had nine kills, and Sienna Moss had eight.
Madison Vis had 10 digs and five ace serves. Jaylin VanDyken recorded 26 assists.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0: Unity Christian cruised to a 25-8, 25-21, 25-10 sweep of Harris-Lake Park on Thursday.
The Knights improved to 12-3 overall and 9-0 in the War Eagle Conference. H-LP falls to 5-13 overall and 2-7 in the War Eagle.
Tyra Schuiteman led the Knights with nine kills and Gracie Schoonhoven had eight kills, five aces and 10 digs. Jenna Bouma and Lucy Zylstra each had six kills, Janie Schoonhoven had 11 digs and Emma Byker had 32 assists.
ALCESTER-HUDSON 3, BERESFORD 0: Emily Vander Feen had nine kills to lead Alcester-Hudson to a 25-7, 25-13, 25-13 volleyball win in Bersford, S.D. Thursday.
TRI-VALLEY 3, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 1: Jessica Masgai had 13 kills and Blayne Gacke 10 kills to lead Tri-Valley to a 25-27, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 volleyball win over the Huskies in Elk Point, S.D. Thursday.
Josie Curry had seven kills to lead Elk Point-Jefferson.
