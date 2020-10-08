PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Cherokee gets four-set win over West

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- West won the first set but the No. 14 Class 3A Cherokee Braves rallied to register a 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 on Thursday.

Eneyada Vazquez had 15 assists and Yuriczi Montes five kills to lead West while Gabby Wagner had 12 digs.

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 3, MVAOCOU 1: The Eagles defeated the Rams 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-12 in a Western Valley Conference volleyball match held in Sioux City Thursday.

Cadence Koenigs and Emily Kovarna had nine kills each to lead MVAOCOU while Ashlyn Blake added eight kills. Kovarna and Blake and 19 and 18 digs, respectively. Anna Heck had 19 assists for the Rams.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, SPENCER 0: The Wolfpack swept the Tigers by set scores of 25-17, 25-8, 25-13.

Abby Verburg led the Class 2A top-ranked Wolfpack (19-8) with 10 kills. Emma Westphal had nine kills, and Sienna Moss had eight.

Madison Vis had 10 digs and five ace serves. Jaylin VanDyken recorded 26 assists.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0: Unity Christian cruised to a 25-8, 25-21, 25-10 sweep of Harris-Lake Park on Thursday.