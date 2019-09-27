NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley dropped two sets to top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian but the third-ranked Panthers battled back, claiming the next two sets and then finishing off the comeback with a 17-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-11 upset of the top-ranked Chargers.
Sophia Atchison led the Panthers with 10 kills and five blocks and Tori Schultz had four blocks. Ally Beresford had 28 assists and three aces and Taylor Wilshire had 23 digs. Rachel Rosenquist had eight kills and 16 digs.
Dakota Valley improved to 12-1 overall.
UNITY 3, MMCRU 0: Unity Christian cruised to a 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 sweep of MMCRU on Thursday. Unity improves to 9-3 and it is the fourth straight victory for the Class 3A 11th-ranked Knights.
Gracie Schoonhoven had 11 kills and 10 digs and Emma Byker had 27 assists. Jenna Bouma had 13 digs and six aces and Micah Byl finished with eight kills, eight digs and four blocks. Laura Beltman had five aces.
MMCRU falls to 8-7 on the season. Ellie Hilbrands had 11 kills and Faith Olson had 12 assists and five blocks.
SIOUX CENTER 3, OKOBOJI 0: Sioux Center got the Siouxland Conference victory over Okoboji 25-5, 25-10, 25-9 on Thursday.
Reagan Jansen had 11 kills and six aces and Miah Bleeker had 29 assists. Makennah Traver had 16 digs and Natalee Greenfield had seven kills and four aces. Ayden Den Herder added seven kills.
Sioux Center improved to 14-5 on the season. Okoboji fell to 3-10.