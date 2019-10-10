MADISON, S.D. - No. 1 Dakota Valley was pushed to five sets but came away with a hard-earned 26-24, 26-28, 19-25, 25-16, 15-13 win over Madison in a prep volleyball match played Friday evening.
Rachel Rosenquist and Rachel Wente had 17 and 13 kills, respectively, for the Panthers. Dakota Valley, now 19-1, also got 34 digs from Taylor Wilshire and 33 from Rosenquist. Ally Beresford had 38 assists and five blocks for DV.
Abby Brooks had a match-high 18 kills to lead Madison, now 14-7.
LATE THURSDAY
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, SPENCER 0: Western Christian had all seven of its seniors take the court at some point during set one on Senior Night against Spencer and the Wolfpack cruised to a 25-9 first set win. Western Christian went on to sweep Spencer 25-9, 25-8, 25-10 as nine of Western Christian's 13 players had at least one kill as the Wolfpack hit .418.
Western Christian improves to 23-5 on the season.
Olivia Granstra led the Wolfpack with 31 assists and 13 digs and Tori Wynja had six kills, five aces and 19 digs. Macay Van't Hul had 15 kills and Makenna Kooima had 13 digs. Jadyn Faber had four blocks and Sienna Moss had six kills and six blocks.
Spencer falls to 5-19 on the season.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 3, WESTWOOD 2: After losing the first set, Kingsley-Pierson battled back to take the next two but then had to hold off a late run by Westwood. Kingsley-Pierson held on, picking up a 17-25, 30-28, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13 five-set win on Thursday.
Kingsley-Pierson improved to 9-16 with the win. It is the second straight five-set victory for the Panthers.
McKenzie Goodwin led the Panthers with 16 kills, 18 digs and six blocks and and Chloe Peschau had 15 kills. Abbi Bailey had 36 digs and Emma Benson and Hayden Dunne each had 19 assists.
Westwood falls to 5-18 on the season and has dropped nine straight matches.
PONCA 3, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 1: Hartington Cedar Catholic extend the match but Ponca finished it in four sets with a 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24 victory.
Morgan Nelson had 17 digs and Josie Reid had 13 digs and nine kills. Meg Keller had 13 digs and Kaci Day had 13 kills and seven digs. Alyssa Crosgrove had 12 digs and seven kills and Gracen Evans had eight kills.
LEWIS CENTRAL 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Lewis Central dominated in a 25-7, 25-9, 25-10 sweep of Denison-Schleswig on Thursday.
The Monarchs had a negative .080. Tia Petersen had 12 assists and 11 digs. The Monarchs fell to 13-16 on the season.
MOC-FV 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: MOC-Floyd Valley won the match in straight sets, 25-17, 25-13 and 25-13.
Jazlin De Haan led MOC-Floyd Valley with 12 kills, three blocks and nine digs.
Karli Bomgaars earned five blocks and nine kills.