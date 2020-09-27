PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley goes 1-3 at Sanford tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley Panthers faced some stiff competition on Saturday at the Sanford Tournament as the Class A No. 2-ranked Panthers dropped three of the four matches.
However, the Panthers lost to perennial Class B powerhouse Northwestern, nationally-ranked Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Iowa's Class 2A defending champions and perennial power Western Christian. O'Gorman beat Northwestern for the Sanford title on Saturday.
Dakota Valley is now 9-4 on the season. Western Christian went 2-2 at the tournament and is 13-7 on the season.
Dakota Valley's win came over Parker - 25-18, 25-18. Sophia Atchison and Madeline Stout each had seven kills and Logan Miller had 23 assists. Tori Schultz and Jorja Van Den Hul each had four block assists.
The Panthers went three sets with Northwestern and pushed the match to the brink in the third before falling 25-15, 22-25, 26-24. Rachel Rosenquist had 17 kills and Atchison had 11. Miller had 34 assists. Rosenquist and Kate Van Rooyan each had 15 digs, Miller had 12 and Sammi Archer had 11. Miller and Schulz each had four block assists.
O'Gorman swept Dakota Valley 25-21, 25-22. Atchison had 10 kills and Miller had 23 assists. Van Den Hull had four block assists.
The Panthers were swept by Western Christian 25-11, 25-23. Rosenquist had five kills and Miller had 12 assists. Van Rooyan had 11 digs and Schulz had three block assists.
For the Wolfpack in the win, Jaylin VanDyken had 29 assists and Stella Winterfeld had 16 kills. Jadyn Faber had three blocks and Hanna Killis had 13 digs. Lydia Van Kley had three aces.
Western Christian's other win was a three-sets over Parker 25-22, 24-26, 25-10. VanDyken had 35 assists and Winterfeld had 18 kills. Emma Westphal had four blocks and Van Kley, Winterfeld and Kollis each had 16 digs. Madison Vis had 13 digs and Abby Verberg had nine kills.
Western Christian pushed O'Gorman to three sets but lost 24-26, 25-14, 25-14. VanDyken had 21 assists and Verberg had four blocks and seven kills. Sienna Moss had three blocks and Westphal had four. Vis had 22 digs, Van Kley had 13 and Winterfeld had 10 digs and seven kills.
Nothwestern swept Western Christian 25-15, 25-15. Vis had 16 digs.
GEHLEN GOES 5-0 at H-M-S: Gehlen Catholic, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, had a strong showing at the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn tournament as the Jays won all five of their matches.
Ever since a loss to Unity Christian on Sept. 15, the Jays have won 11 straight matches and are 16-5 on the season.
The Jays swept Okoboji 21-7, 21-8. Sophie Ruden had 22 assists and Jayden Barthole had seven kills. Rylee Schnepf had three aces and six kills.
In a 21-5, 21-8 sweep of H-M-S, Ruden had 12 assists and Rachel Langel had 10 kills. Schnepf and Alyssa Kolbeck each had three aces and Miyah Whitehead had four aces.
In a 21-15, 21-7 sweep of South O'Brien, Cadence Goebel had 21 assists and Lauren Heying had six kills.
The biggest win was a sweep of No. 10 Newell-Fonda 22-20, 21-14. Goebel had 17 assists and Heying had seven kills. Kolbeck had 12 digs and Schnepf had four aces.
For the Mustangs, Macy Sievers had six kills.
Gehlen Catholic swept West 21-12, 21-10. Ruden had 17 assists and Langel had six kills. Heying had three blocks.
For West, Maya Augustine had three kills.
West went 1-2 on the day and the Wolverines are 3-8 on the season.
The Wolverines was a 21-13, 23-21 sweep of H-M-S. Eneyada Vasquez had nine assists.
Okoboji swept West 22-20, 21-17. Vasquez had eight assists.
The setback to the Jays was the only defeat for Newell-Fonda on Saturday as the Mustangs went 4-1. The Mustangs are 14-3 on the season.
ALTA-AURELIA TOURNAMENT: Alta-Aurelia, MMCRU and Akron-Westfield all went 3-1 at the Alta-Aurelia Tournament on Saturday. Alta-Aurelia is now 9-2 on the season, Akron-Westfield is 8-6 and MMCRU is 16-4.
Alta-Aurelia swept Remsen St. Mary's 21-9, 21-9. Chloe Elston had 18 assists and Shea Lockin had eight kills. Maggie Bloom had five aces and Elston had three.
The Warriors lone loss was a 21-19, 21-13 loss to MMCRU. Lockin and Jenna Nielsen each had five kills.
For the Royals, Jaylen Bork had nine kills and Ellie Hilbrands had 11 digs. Taylor Harpenau had four aces and 12 assists.
Alta-Aurelia beat Akron-Westfield 21-14, 21-15. Elston had 20 assists and Bloom and Lockin each had six kills. Jessica Larson had 10 digs and Elston added four aces.
For the Westerners, Taryn Wilken had three aces.
The Warriors swept GTRA 21-12, 21-8. Elston had 14 assists and Lockin had eight kills. Elston added three aces and Sierra Hill had six kills and three aces. Bloom had six kills.
MMCRU swept GTRA 21-7, 21-15. Bork and Hilbrands each had five kills and Kora Alesch had six aces.
The Royals loss came to Akron-Westfield, which won 18-21, 21-19, 15-13. Harpenau had 16 assists in the loss and Bork had 11 kills. Alesch had three aces and Hilbrands had eight kills.
For Akron-Westfield, Molly Vondrak had 14 assists and Natalie Nielsen had six kills and four blocks. Aubrie Hartman had three aces.
MMCRU swept Remsen St. Mary's 21-8, 21-19. Harpernau had 11 assists and Bork had six kills and three aces.
The Westerners beat Remsen St. Mary's 18-21, 24-22, 15-12. Vondrak had 16 assists and 11 digs and Nielsen had nine kills.
A-W swept GTRA 21-13, 21-17. Vondrak had 11 assists and 10 digs and Wilken had six kills.
