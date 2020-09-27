PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley goes 1-3 at Sanford tournament

For the Wolfpack in the win, Jaylin VanDyken had 29 assists and Stella Winterfeld had 16 kills. Jadyn Faber had three blocks and Hanna Killis had 13 digs. Lydia Van Kley had three aces.

Western Christian's other win was a three-sets over Parker 25-22, 24-26, 25-10. VanDyken had 35 assists and Winterfeld had 18 kills. Emma Westphal had four blocks and Van Kley, Winterfeld and Kollis each had 16 digs. Madison Vis had 13 digs and Abby Verberg had nine kills.

Western Christian pushed O'Gorman to three sets but lost 24-26, 25-14, 25-14. VanDyken had 21 assists and Verberg had four blocks and seven kills. Sienna Moss had three blocks and Westphal had four. Vis had 22 digs, Van Kley had 13 and Winterfeld had 10 digs and seven kills.

Nothwestern swept Western Christian 25-15, 25-15. Vis had 16 digs.

GEHLEN GOES 5-0 at H-M-S: Gehlen Catholic, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, had a strong showing at the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn tournament as the Jays won all five of their matches.

Ever since a loss to Unity Christian on Sept. 15, the Jays have won 11 straight matches and are 16-5 on the season.

The Jays swept Okoboji 21-7, 21-8. Sophie Ruden had 22 assists and Jayden Barthole had seven kills. Rylee Schnepf had three aces and six kills.