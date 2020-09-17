PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley improves to 7-0 with sweep

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CANTON, S.D. - Dakota Valley ran its volleyball record to 7-0 with a 25-10,25-17, 25-9 sweep of Canton in Dakota XII Conference action Thursday.

Maddie Stout had 11 kills and Jorja VanDenHull had nine kills to lead the Panthers attack while Logan Miller had 35 assists and three aces. Kate Van Rooyan had 19 digs while Sophie Tuttle and Sam Archer added 18 digs apiece to lead the Dakota Valley defense. Archer also had three aces.

Carlee Laubach had four kills and eight digs to pace Canton (1-7). Landree Meister led the C-Haawks with seven assists.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL 0: Class 2A top-ranked Western Christian made quick work of Estherville Lincoln Central with a 25-7, 25-9, 25-13 sweep on Thursday as the Wolfpack improved to 10-5.

Sienna Moss led the Wolfpack with 11 kills and three blocks and Stella Winterfeld followed with 10 kills and three aces. Abby Verburg had eight kills. Sierra Nielsen had 13 assists and three aces and Jaylin VanDyken had 11 assists and three aces. Lydia Van Kley had eight digs.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: Gracie Schoonhoven and Dacey Diresen each had nine kills to lead the Knights to a 25-8, 25-12, 25-5 War Eagle Conference match win in Hull Thursday.