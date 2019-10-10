MADISON, S.D. -- Dakota Valley fell behind 2-1 against Madison but the top-ranked Panthers easily got the fourth set and then held off Madison in the fifth set for a 26-24, 26-28, 19-25, 25-16, 15-13 win on Thursday.
Dakota Valley improves to 19-1 on the season, Madison falls to 14-7.
Rachel Rosenquist led the Panthers with 17 kills and she had 33 digs. Rachel Wente had 13 kills and taylor Wilshire had 34 digs. Allie Beresford had 38 assists and five blocks.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 3, MVAOCOU 0: Siouxland Christian got a match-best 13 kills from Riley Doenhoefer and defeated MVAOCOU 25-15, 25-10, 25-17 in a Western Valley Conference volleyball match Thursday.
Payton Doenhoefer also had nine kills and Sophie Klynsma 25 for the Eagles (17-11). Freshmen Lawcyn Bledsoe and Reagan Stocking saw their first varsity action of the season and got their first kill and assist, respectively.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0: Janie Schoonhoven had 29 kills and Gracie Schoonhoven added 21 more as the Knights hit at a 46% clip for the match en route to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-10 win over the Wolves in a War Eagle Conference match Thursday.
Now 13-7 overall and 9-0 in the War Eagle, Unity Christian also had 16 ace serves, with Janie Schoonhoven and Micah Byl logging five each. Emma Byker had 34 assists and three blocks for the Knights, who are ranked 12th in Class 3A.
CENTRAL LYON 3, OKOBOJI 0: Sutton Schlumbohm had 13 kills and Farrah Lewis 10 more to lead the No. 12 ranked Class 2A Lions to a 25-10, 25-2, 25-10 sweep of the Pioneers in Rock Rapids Thursday.
Kiley Metzger also had 30 assists and Hayden Heimensen 14 digs for Central Lyon, now 19-5.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: McKenna VanEldik has 17 kills and a pair of blocks to lead the Westerners to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-10 win over Trinity Christian in a War Eagle Conference volleyball match played in Hull Thursday.
Natalie Nielsen also had 11 kills, Jaden Harris 26 assists and Autumn Bundy five digs for Akron-Westfield (14-7).
TRI-VALLEY 3, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 1: Abbie Weinacht had 14 kills and Blayne Gacke had
16 digs for the Mustangs as they defeated the Huskies 25-15, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20 in a volleyball match played in Colton, S.D. Thursday.
Carli Corder had 10 kills and 25 assists while Riley Donnelly had 40 digs to lead EP-J, now 15-7.