PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley, Sioux City West pick up wins

DAKOTA VALLEY 3, S.F. LINCOLN 1: Dakota Valley dropped its first set of the season but the Panthers bounced back, taking a tight second set and then winning the next two to pick up a 22-25, 28-26, 25-15, 25-23 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday.
After losing the first set, the Panthers won the tight second set, going into extra points. Then the Panthers cruised in the third set before winning a close fourth set.
Sophia Atchison led the Panthers with 18 kills and she had three blocks. Sophie Tuttle added 11 kills and Jorja VanDen Hul had four blocks and six kills. Logan Miller had 41 assists and two aces and Rachel Rosenquist had seven kills.
WEST 3, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 0: West opened its season with a sweep of Elk Point-Jefferson, a state tournament team last season, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21.
Senior Payton Monroe led West with seven kills and Eneyada Vasquez had 19 assists. Holly Duax had five kills, three blocks and three aces and Gabby Wagner had six kills. Yuriczi Montes had five kills and Haley Gruis had 13 digs. Maya Augustine had four aces.
SIOUX CENTRAL SWEEPS WEST BEND-MALLARD: Sioux Central improved to 2-0 with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 win over West Bend-Mallard.
Berkley Johnson had 27 assists and Jenna Jessen had 14 kills and four aces. Taylor Krager had seven aces and Dalayna Bruggman had six kills.
BOYDEN-HULL WINS SIOUX CENTER TOURNEY: Boyden-Hull got off to a good start with a sweep of Rock Valley and wins over West Lyon and Sioux Center.
Boyden-Hull beat Rock Valley 21-9, 21-14.
Jewel Bergstrom had 18 assists and Macy Verhoef had six kills for the Comets.
Boyden-Hull dropped the first set to West Lyon 21-19 but bounced back with dominating 21-7 and 15-6 victories.
Bergstrom had 19 assists and Verhoef had seven kills and nine digs. Marissa Pottebaum had six kills and three blocks.
Then in a battle of two ranked teams, No. 7 Class 2A Boyden-Hull beat No. 12 Sioux Center, which won the first set 21-0. Boyden-Hull won the next set easily 21-9 and then held off Sioux Center for the 15-13 third set win.
Bergstrom had 15 assists and Leah Rozeboom had seven kills. Emma Zoet had 11 digs and Pottebaum had six kills. Sioux Center's Miah Bleeker had 14 assists and four blocks and Reagan Jansen had eight kills. Hope Arends had 10 digs and Tara Horstman had five blocks.
Sioux Center swept George-Little Rock 21-10, 21-14 and beat Central Lyon in three sets.
In the win over George-Little Rock, Tara Horstman had five blocks and Peyton Toering had five aces.
Central Lyon dropped matches to West Lyon and Sioux Center but picked up a win over George-Little Rock on Thursday to open the season.
Central Lyon won the first set against West Lyon 21-17 but West Lyon bounced back to win the next two sets 21-19, 15-12.
Central Lyon then won the first set against Sioux Center, which is ranked No. 12 in Class 2A, 21-18 but Sioux Center recovered and cruised to 21-9, 15-5 wins to claim the match.
Jansen had 15 kills and three aces for Sioux Center and Bleeker had 24 assists. Horstman had three blocks and Willow Bleeker had 11 digs. Hope Arends had 10 digs.
George-Little Rock won the first set 21-18 but Central Lyon bounced back for 21-9, 15-4 wins for the match.
Brooklyn Krull had 14 kills and 13 digs and Dionne Jansma had 13 kills, 21 digs and five aces. Whitney Maagemeester had four blocks and Regan Van Wyhe had seven kills, three blocks and 14 digs. Afton Schlumbohm had 36 assists and 19 digs. Hayden Heimensen had 10 digs.
Rock Valley was swept by West Lyon 21-16, 21-17, and by George-Little Rock 21-15, 23-21.
In the loss to G-LR, Tia Van't Hul had 10 digs and Sydney Rus had six kills. Against West Lyon, Lexie Van Kekerix had five kills.
