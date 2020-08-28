PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley, Sioux City West pick up wins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA VALLEY 3, S.F. LINCOLN 1: Dakota Valley dropped its first set of the season but the Panthers bounced back, taking a tight second set and then winning the next two to pick up a 22-25, 28-26, 25-15, 25-23 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday.

After losing the first set, the Panthers won the tight second set, going into extra points. Then the Panthers cruised in the third set before winning a close fourth set.

Sophia Atchison led the Panthers with 18 kills and she had three blocks. Sophie Tuttle added 11 kills and Jorja VanDen Hul had four blocks and six kills. Logan Miller had 41 assists and two aces and Rachel Rosenquist had seven kills.

WEST 3, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 0: West opened its season with a sweep of Elk Point-Jefferson, a state tournament team last season, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21.

Senior Payton Monroe led West with seven kills and Eneyada Vasquez had 19 assists. Holly Duax had five kills, three blocks and three aces and Gabby Wagner had six kills. Yuriczi Montes had five kills and Haley Gruis had 13 digs. Maya Augustine had four aces.

SIOUX CENTRAL SWEEPS WEST BEND-MALLARD: Sioux Central improved to 2-0 with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 win over West Bend-Mallard.