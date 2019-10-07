NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley only allowed 15 points in the first two sets and cruised to a 25-5, 25-10, 26-24 sweep of Dell Rapids on Monday.
Daktoa Valley, the top team in Class A, improved in to 19-1 on the season.
Tori Schultz led the Panthers with 12 kills and three blocks and Sophia Atchison added 10 kills. Ally Beresford had 34 assists and five aces and Sam Archer had 21 digs.
WYNOT 3, RANDOLPH 0: Wynot improved to 14-1 on the season with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 sweep of Randolph on Monday.
Shaelee Planer led Wynott with seven kills and three blocks and Emersyn Sudbeck had 10 assists. Autumn Lawson had three blocks and Noelle Wiesler had 16 digs.
TRI-VALLEY 3, VERMILLION 0: Tri-Valley held off Vermillion in a tight second set and went on to sweep the Tanagers 25-12, 30-28, 25-17 on Monday.
Shandie Ludwig had 11 digs for Vermillion and Pagie Krell had five kills. Lexi Saunders had 10 assists.