PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Sophia Atchison and Jorja VanDenHull had 11 kills apiece to lead the Panthers to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-10 Dakota XII Conference volleyball win in Vermillion S.D. Friday.
Logan Miller also had 30 assists and Taylor Wilshire 21 digs for Dakota Valley (12-4). Shandie Ludwig 22 digs to lead the Tanagers.
CARROL 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Denison-Schleswig hung with No. 15-ranked Carroll in the Class 4A region semifinal but Carroll took the first set 33-31. Carroll claimed the next set 25-16 and the Monarchs tried to stave off elimination by tying it at 24 in the third but Carroll won 26-24.
Paige Andersen had six kills in the loss and Kennedy Marten had 18 assists.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!