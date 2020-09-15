PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Yankton to move to 6-0

YANKTON, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School volleyball team swept Yankton on Tuesday night in a non-conference match in Yankton.
The Panthers (6-0) swept Yankton by set scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-15.
Sophia Atchison led DV with 12 kiils while Tori Schulz had 11.
Logan Miller had 37 assists and Taylor Wilshire had 26 digs.
Rachel Rosenquist led the Panthers with three blocks.
BISHOP HEELAN 3, C.B. JEFFERSON 0: The Crusaders didn't have much stress on Tuesday, beating the Yellowjackets in straight sets of 25-9, 25-15 and 25-9.
Lauren LaFleur had seven kills. Joslyn Verzal and Kenley Meis had six kills for the Crusaders, who are now 4-5 on the season.
Anesa Davenport led Heelan with 13 digs. Ellie Gengler had 17 assists.
Avery Nelson had four solo blocks while Grace Nelson had two solo blocks.
Gengler and Ava Higman both led with two ace serves.
NORTH 3, LE MARS 1: The Stars dropped the first set but one the next three to take a 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 match win from the Bulldogs at North High Tuesday
Madison Craighead once again led North with 16 kills and had two ace serves. Caitlyn Miller also had eight kills and Ysabella Arredondo added six.
Olivia O'Brien had 39 assists and 13 digs while Avery Beller added 18 digs and Isabelle Hesse had 12 for the Stars (12-9). Riley Zediker led North with three aces.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 3, WEST 0: Makayla Grote had nine kills to pace the Warriors in a 25-18, 25-6, 25-10 sweep of the Wolverines in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday.
Madison Wilcoxon also added 20 assists and 10 digs while Mia Gamet led SB-L with 12 digs. Alivia Wolf had six aces while Isabelle Lenz and Payton Hardy had three and two kills, respectively. The Warriors (10-1) are off until next Tuesday when the travel to play Council Bluffs Lincoln.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 3, WEST SIOUX 0: The Hawks swept the Falcons by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-11.
Ana Conover and Brittany Johnson each had six kills.
LATE MONDAY
WOODBURY WINS 3 AT SIBLEY: Woodbury Central lost only one set at Sibly on Monday as the Wildcats went 3-0. Woodbury Central is now 6-2 on the season.
The Wildcats started with a 21-15, 21-18 win victory over Trinity Christian, which went 2-1 at the tournament.
McKenna Herbold had three aces for the Wildcats, Lindsie Graff had 12 assists and Emma DeStigter had seven kills.
Woodbury Central went three sets with Hartley-Melvin-Sanbord, which went 1-2, but won 21-11, 19-21, 15-13.
DeStigter had 13 kills, 11 digs and three aces, Graff had 19 assists and Olivia Heissel had three aces.
For H-M-S, Taya Mason had 11 assists and Ava Rietsma had eight kills.
Woodbury Central swept Sibley-Ocheyedan 21-12, 22-20.
Graff had 12 assists and DeStigter had eight kills and three aces.
H-M-S, which is 4-6 on the season, beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 22-20, 21-19.
Mason had 11 assists and eight digs and Jasmine Lux had five kills.
H-M-S also beat Trinity Christian, which is 2-4, 21-16, 21-17.
Mason had 10 assists and Jessica Riedemann had 10 digs.
Trinity's lone win came against Sibley-Ocheyedan, which is 1-8, with a 21-12, 21-14 win.
Jamie Kooima had 11 assists and Paityn Brummel had two aces.
For Sibley-Ocheyedan, Marissa Ackerman had five aces.
SPENCER 3, SIOUX CENTRAL 0: Spencer snapped a three-match losing streak by sweeping Sioux Central 25-15, 26-24, 25-17 on Monday.
Spencer is now 9-9 on the season and Sioux Central falls to 3-3.
Allison Piercy led the Tigers with 13 kills and Albany Brown had 13 assists. Jada Piercy had 15 digs.
For Sioux Central, Jenna Jessen had five blocks and Taylor Krager had 13 digs.
AR-WE-VA 3, MVAOCOU 0: MVAOCOU fell to 0-12 with a 25-9, 25-23, 25-11 loss to Ar-We-Va.
Ashlyn Blake had five aces in the loss and Emily Kovarna had three aces.
