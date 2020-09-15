PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Yankton to move to 6-0

Olivia O'Brien had 39 assists and 13 digs while Avery Beller added 18 digs and Isabelle Hesse had 12 for the Stars (12-9). Riley Zediker led North with three aces.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 3, WEST 0: Makayla Grote had nine kills to pace the Warriors in a 25-18, 25-6, 25-10 sweep of the Wolverines in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday.

Madison Wilcoxon also added 20 assists and 10 digs while Mia Gamet led SB-L with 12 digs. Alivia Wolf had six aces while Isabelle Lenz and Payton Hardy had three and two kills, respectively. The Warriors (10-1) are off until next Tuesday when the travel to play Council Bluffs Lincoln.

REMSEN ST. MARY'S 3, WEST SIOUX 0: The Hawks swept the Falcons by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-11.

Ana Conover and Brittany Johnson each had six kills.

LATE MONDAY

WOODBURY WINS 3 AT SIBLEY: Woodbury Central lost only one set at Sibly on Monday as the Wildcats went 3-0. Woodbury Central is now 6-2 on the season.

The Wildcats started with a 21-15, 21-18 win victory over Trinity Christian, which went 2-1 at the tournament.