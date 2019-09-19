CANTON, S.D. - Dakota Valley's Sophia Atchison had nine kills to lead both team and the Panthers went on to sweep Canton 25-11, 25-7, 25-20 in a Dakota XII Conference volleyball match played in Canton, S.D. Thursday.
Tori Schultz also had six kills and Rachel Rosenquist five kills, 10 digs and three blocks for the Panthers (9-1). Sam Archer led DV with 11 digs while Taylor Wilshire had nine. Ally Beresford had 21 assists for the winners.
Jana Beachler had four kills for Canton (2-7).
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 0: Macay Van't Hul had 12 kills and four blocks to lead the No. 1 Wolfpack (Class 2A) to a Lakes Conference volleyball sweep of the Midgets in Hull Thursday. Game scores were 25-6, 25-10, 25-3.
Tori Wynja also had seven kills and Olivia Granstra 23 assists for Western Christian (12-3). Makenna Kooima had 22 digs and four aces and Hanna Kollis five aces for the Wolfpack.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: Janie Schoonhoven had 17 kills and Gracie Schoonhoven 16 more to lead the Knights to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-9 sweep in a War Eagle Conference volleyball match played in Orange City Thursday.
Micah Byl also had a dozen kills and Jenna Bouma 11 for Unity Christian (7-3). Emma Byker had 53 assists and Gracie Schoonhoven eight digs for the Knights.
PARKER 3, ALCESTER-HUDSON 0: Ryleigh Anderson, Shelby Lang, Sydney Berens and Brooke Berens each had eight eight kills to lead the Pheasants to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Alcester-Hudson in Parker, S.D. Thursday.
Roni Rhead had six kills and Alyssa Kieser 27 digs for Alcester-Hudson (1-5).
WYNOT 3, HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 1: Wynot moved its record to 8-0 with a 25-18, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14 win in prep volleyball match played in Wynot Thursday.
Karley Heimes had a dozen kills to lead the Blue Devils while Whitney Hochstein, Edyn Sudbeck and Katelyn Heine each had nine kills. Emersyn Sudbeck had 18 assists and Edyn Sudbeck 16 assists for Wynot.
PONCA 3, HOMER 0: Kaci Day had nine kills and Morgan Nelson 26 assists to lead Ponca to a 25-9, 25-12, 25-13 sweep in a volleyball match played in Ponca, Neb. Thursday.
Josie Reid also had eight kills and four ace serves while Alyssa Crosgrove had seven kills for Ponca.
MADISON 3, VERMILLION 0: Kendra Leighton and Sophia VandenBosch had eight kills apiece to help Madison sweep Vermillion 25-21, 25-20, 25-12 in a Dakota XII Conference volleyball match played in Madison, S.D. Thursday.
Briana Steuerwald also had 11 digs for Madison (3-2). Emily Stockwell had four kills and Lexi Sanders eight digs for the Tanagers (7-3).