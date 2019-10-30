CARROLL, Iowa — Denison-Schleswig's Hannah Neeman had 11 kills, but it wasn't enough for the Monarchs on Tuesday in a 25-14, 25-6, 25-22 loss to Carroll in a Class 4A-Region 1 semifinal match.
Neeman had 11 of the 18 total kills by the Monarchs.
Tia Petersen had 17 assists, and Sophie Sonnichsen had eight digs.
Josie Ayala and Ella Collison each had 11 kills for Carroll, which faces Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Monday for the right to go to state.
VERMILLION 3, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 1: Tanagers hitter Toria Andre led the taem with 14 kills on Tuesday and two aces en route to the win.
Vermillion won the match with set scores of 25-22, 25-20, 14-25 and 25-13.
Lexi Saunders had 10 kills for the Tanagers. Shandie Ludwig had 25 digs.
EP-J's leading hitter was Kenna Curry with 11 kills then Riley Donnelly had eight kills.
Katelyn Chytka led EP-J with 29 digs.
Both teams head into regional play next week.
PONCA 3, WISNER-PILGER 2: Josie Reid led the Indians with 15 kills in a match where they took over late.
The Indians beat Wisner-Pilger 15-25, 25-21, 25-21, 20-25 and the fifth set, 15-4 on Tuesday.
Alyssa Cosgrove had 10 kills and three aces.
Kaci Day led the Indians with 27 digs, and Morgan Nelson had 20. Nelson also collected 43 assists.