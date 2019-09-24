SIOUX CITY -- The East volleyball team started strong against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday and swept the Yellowjackets 25-5, 25-17, 25-21.
East improves to 14-5 with the win and are 3-1 in the Missouri River Athletic Conference. After a 3-3 start, the Black Raiders have gone 11-2. It is the third straight loss for the Yellowjackets, who fall to 10-8 overall and 1-3 in the MRAC.
Chloe Kramer had another big night for the Black Raiders as she had 27 assists and four aces. She earned her 1,600 career assist in the match and ended the evening with 1,613 assists.
Lineya Wells and Alex Radcliffe led the Black Raiders attack as they had 16 kills each. Lucy Mehlhaff had 17 assists and four aces. Emma Valhoulis had 11 digs and Josie Blake had 10 digs.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 3, WOODBURY CENTRAL 0: Riley Doenhoefer had a match-high 16 kills to lead the Eagles to a 25-4, 25-23, 25-12 Western Valley Conference volleyball win over Woodbury Central in Sioux City Tuesday.
Sydney Seggerman also had 16 digs to lead the Siouxland Christian backline and three service aces. Daisey Hiserote also had nine digs and six kills and Payton Doenhoefer six kills for the Eagles (10-7).
Siouxland Christian hosts West Monona in a conference match Thursday.
WEST MONONA 3, LAWTON-BRONSON 0: Lawton-Bronson kept the match with West Monona close but the Spartans were able to claim a tight sweep on Tuesday.
Lawton-Bronson stuck with West Monona in the first set, forcing it to go extra points when the Spartans claimed the set 26-24. West Monona won the second set 25-18.
Once again, the Eagles stuck with West Monona in the third to keep the match alive, forcing extra points again but once again, the Spartans pulled out the set with a 28-26 victory.
West Monona improves to 14-4 overall and it is the five straight victory for the Spartans. Lawton-Bronson drops to 8-8.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: The Panthers got eight kills apiece from Rachel Bohle and McKenzie Goodwin in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 Western Valley Conference sweep of the Wolverines in Kingsley Tuesday.
Bohle also had three service aces and Hayden Dunne 11 assists for K-P (5-13). Abbi Bailey had 10 digs to lead the Panther backline.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 3, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 2: South O'Brien won the first two sets 25-16, 25-16 against Gehlen Catholic to try and upset the Jays, but the Jays won the next two sets 25-10, 25-12.
South O'Brien completed the upset of the ranked Jays, though, claiming a tight fifth set 15-12. The Wolverines improve to 7-6 on the season. The win snaps a four-match losing streak for South O'Brien.
Gehlen Catholic falls to 13-6 and the loss snaps a four-match winning streak.
Late Monday
PONCA 3, BRLD 0: Ponca held off BRLD in the third set to complete a 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 sweep on Monday.
Kaci Day and Gracen Evens led Ponca's attack with 12 kills each. Day added 18 digs and Evans had two blocks. Alyssa Crosgorve and Josie Reid each had 10 kills. Reid added two blocks and 18 digs and Crosgrove had 12 digs. Morgan Nelson had 48 assists and Bree Gill had three blocks. Ellie McAfee had 10 digs.