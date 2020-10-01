PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: East wins triangular, Vermillion beats South Sioux

SOUTH SIOUX CITY - Brooklyn Voss had nine kills to lead Vermillion to a 25-10, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22 win over the Cardinals in South Sioux City Thursday.

Eva Knutson also had eight kills and 11 digs for Vermillion (3-7). Shandie Ludwig had 16 digs to lead the Tanagers and Clair Doty had assists.

South Sioux City did not report statistics for this match.

LAWTON-BRONSON TRIANGULAR: East defeated Hinton 25-14, 25-9 and Lawton-Bronson 25-21, 25-23 in non-conference volleyball matches in Lawton Thursday.

CHESTER 3, BERESFORD 0: Breckyn Ewoldt had 14 kills to lead Chester to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-9 volleyball win in Beresford, S.D. Thursday.

Beresford (1-11) had three kills each from Lacey Mockler, Becca Tiedeman, Haleigh Stene and Savannah Beeson.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 3, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 0: Abby Glanzer had 16 kills to lead top-ranked (Class A) Sioux Falls Christian to 25-19, 25-10, 25-7 win over the Huskies in Elk Point, S.D. Thursday.

