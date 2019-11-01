GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Gehlen Catholic cruised in a Class 1A region semifinal as the Jays swept George-Little Rock 25-12, 25-10, 25-17 on Thursday.
Gehlen Catholic improves to 24-7 on the season and plays Newell-Fonda at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Le Mars High School for the region title.
Sydney Livermore had 13 kills and 10 assists and Miyah Whitehead had 10 kills. Josie Kolbeck had 19 assists and Rachel Langel had five kills and three blocks. Chloe Bunker had seven aces and Alyssa Kolbeck had six kills and four aces.
George-Little Rock ends the season with an 8-20 record. Madilyn Matuska had 13 assists and Emersyn Netten had 23 digs.
BOYDEN-HULL 3, CENTRAL LYON 1: Central Lyon kept the match alive with a win in the third set but Boyden-Hull advanced to the Class 2A region final with a 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14 victory on Thursday.
Boyden-Hull improves to 24-9 overall and goes to Rock Valley to face Western Christian for the region final at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Central Lyon ends the season with a 23-11 record. Hayden Heimensen had three aces and 21 digs and Sutton Schlumbohm had 15 kills and 19 digs. Kiley Metzger had 29 assists and 10 digs and Paige Dieren had 11 digs. Regan Van Wyhe had nine kills and 13 digs.