PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Gehlen Catholic wins 13th straight match

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- Gehlen Catholic won its 13th-straight game as the Class 1A No. 3-ranked Jays swept West Sioux 25-7, 25-22, 25-15 on Thursday.
Gehlen Catholic is now 19-5 on the season and West Sioux falls to 2-12.
Cadence Goebel had 26 assists and Rylee Schnepf had 13 kills and four aces. Alyssa Kolbeck had 13 digs and three aces. Jasmine Lubben had six aces.
For West Sioux, Hailey Triplet had 14 digs.
BOYDEN-HULL 3, WEST LYON 0: West Lyon pushed Boyden-Hull in the first set but the Comets controlled the rest of the match for a 28-26, 25-11, 25-16 sweep on Thursday.
Boyden-Hull is 14-6 on the season, West Lyon falls to 10-9.
Jewell Bergstrom had 39 assists and Marissa Pottebaum had 12 kills and three blocks. Leah Rozeboom had 11 kills and Macy Verhoef had 12 digs and nine kills. Sarah Boogeerd had three aces.
For West Lyon, Kennedy Kramer had 10 kills and Hayley Knoblock had five blocks. Zavyr Metzger had four blocks and Mallory Gramstad had 17 assists.
SIOUX CENTER 3, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: Sioux Center cruised to a 25-13, 25-6, 25-6 sweep of Sibley-Ocheyedan on Thursday.
Sioux Center is 14-7 on the season, Sibley-Ocheyedan fell to 1-13.
Miah Bleeker had 25 assists and 10 digs and Reagan Jansen had 12 kills. Willow Bleeker had 13 digs.
Emily Schutte had seven kills for the Generals.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: MOC-Floyd Valley won its sixth-straight match as the Dutchmen beat George-Little Rock 25-13, 25-7, 25-4 on Thursday.
MOC-Floyd Valley is now 16-3 on the season and George-Little Rock falls to 2-10.
Carla Martinez had 28 assists and three aces and Jazlin De Haan had 12 kills. Leah Hayungs had 10 kills and Kiernan Groendyke had six aces.
NEWELL-FONDA 3, BISHOP GARRIGAN 1: Newell-Fonda dropped the second set to Bishop Garrigan but the Mustangs still picked up its fifth-straight win in the series with the Golden Bears in a 25-19, 22-25, 25-9, 27-25 victory on Thursday.
Macy Sievers had 15 kills and 17 digs for the Mustangs and Ella Larsen had 13 kills. Anna Bellcock had 22 kills and four aces and Mary Walker had 14 digs.
Newell-Fonda is 17-3 overall and Bishop Garrigan falls to 12-10.
MMCRU 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 1: MMCRU lost the third set but finished off the victory in four at 25-14, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23.
The Royals are 18-4 overall and South O'Brien falls to 8-11.
Taylor Harpenau had 28 assists and Jaylen Bork had 19 kills. Ellie Hilbrands had 11 kills and 22 digs and Molly Reuter had 14 digs. Kora Alesch had 11 digs and Kirsten Letsche had 10 digs.
For South O'Brien, Riley Draper had 23 assists, 18 digs and three aces and Kenna Bauer had 11 kills. Lydia Hustedt had 10 kills. Willa Sickelka had 29 digs.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 3, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORD 0: Remsen St. Mary's won its fifth straight match with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of H-M-S on Thursday.
RSM is 12-11 on the season, H-M-S falls to 5-12.
Sydney Schroeder had 25 assists and Carly Ortmann had four blocks. Lexie Delperdang and Brittany Johnson each had nine kills.
For H-M-S, Taya Mason had 23 assists and Jasmine Lux had 11 kills. Jessica Reidemann had 19 digs and Darby Mastbergen had 18 digs.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN: Akron-Westfield bounced back from back-to-back losses with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 sweep of Trinity Christian on Thursday.
Akron-Westfield is 9-7 on the season, Trinity Christian falls to 4-10.
Molly Vondrak had 29 assists and Natalie Nielsen had 15 kills, eight blocks and four aces. Aubie Hartman had three blocks, 19 digs and nine kills and McKenna Henrich had 16 digs.
For Trinity, Paityn Brummel had 18 digs and Alyssa Maassen had 14 digs. Belle Schiermeyer had 11 digs and Jamie Kooima had 14 assists.
SHELDON 3, ROCK VALLEY 0: Sheldon won its fifth straight match as the Orabs swept Rock Valley 25-9, 25-7, 25-13 on Thursday.
Sheldon improves to 13-7 overall and Rock Valley falls to 5-11.
Brooklyn Grady had 36 assists and Payten Lode had 16 kills and three blocks. Claire Johnson had four blocks and Maddie Olson had three blocks. Maliah Kleinhesselink had three blocks and Makenna Kleinhesselink had three aces.
CENTRAL LYON 3, OKOBOJI 0: Central Lyon swept Okoboji to pick up back-to-back wins as the Lions won 25-16, 25-18, 25-12 on Thursday.
Central Lyon improves to 6-9 on the season and Okoboji falls to 11-16.
Hayden Heimensen had 26 assists and 12 digs and Dionne Jansma had 10 kills, four aces and 10 digs. Kaylee Davis had 20 digs and Paige Dieren had three aces as did Emma Pedersen. Regan Van Wyhe had eight kills.
SIOUX CENTRAL 3, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 0: Sioux Central snapped a seven-match losing streak as the Rebels swept Storm Lake St. Mary's 25-16, 25-12, 25-17.
Sioux Central is 5-10 on the season, Storm Lake St. Mary's falls to 3-12.
Taylor Krager had four aces and six kills and Berkley Johannsen had 15 assists.
BERESFORD 3, SIOUX VALLEY 2: Beresford won the first two sets but dropped the next two. However, the Watchdogs pulled out a 25-20, 27-25, 17-25, 18-25, 15-13 win on Friday.
Beresford is now 2-13 on the season, Sioux Valley falls to 8-12.
Rylan Willis had 19 kills, five aces and 19 digs, Reagan Johnsen had 14 kills and Kaetlyn Sapp had 10 kills.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 3, SPIRIT LAKE 0: Estherville-Lincoln Central held off Spirit Lake for a 25-17, 27-25, 25-23 victory on Thursday.
Spirit Lake falls to 10-15 overall and ELC is 11-19.
Brooke Smith had 14 kills and 14 digs and Maci Higgins had 24 digs. Hallie DeWall had four aces and Stella Donkerslott had 15 assists. Elsie Parriot had nine kills.
LEWIS CENTRAL 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1: Denison-Schleswig won the first set 25-21 but Lewis Central controlled the match the rest of the way as the Titans won 21-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 on Thursday.
Paige Andersen had 14 kills, 22 digs and four block assists in the loss and Ellie Magnuson had 11 kills and 24 digs. Kennedy Marten had 35 assists and Sophie Sonnichsen had 26 digs.
