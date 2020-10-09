PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Gehlen Catholic wins 13th straight match

Miah Bleeker had 25 assists and 10 digs and Reagan Jansen had 12 kills. Willow Bleeker had 13 digs.

Emily Schutte had seven kills for the Generals.

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: MOC-Floyd Valley won its sixth-straight match as the Dutchmen beat George-Little Rock 25-13, 25-7, 25-4 on Thursday.

MOC-Floyd Valley is now 16-3 on the season and George-Little Rock falls to 2-10.

Carla Martinez had 28 assists and three aces and Jazlin De Haan had 12 kills. Leah Hayungs had 10 kills and Kiernan Groendyke had six aces.

NEWELL-FONDA 3, BISHOP GARRIGAN 1: Newell-Fonda dropped the second set to Bishop Garrigan but the Mustangs still picked up its fifth-straight win in the series with the Golden Bears in a 25-19, 22-25, 25-9, 27-25 victory on Thursday.

Macy Sievers had 15 kills and 17 digs for the Mustangs and Ella Larsen had 13 kills. Anna Bellcock had 22 kills and four aces and Mary Walker had 14 digs.

Newell-Fonda is 17-3 overall and Bishop Garrigan falls to 12-10.

MMCRU 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 1: MMCRU lost the third set but finished off the victory in four at 25-14, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23.