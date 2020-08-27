PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Le Mars wins all four matches at Spencer tourney

Chloe Heimes and Edyn Sudbeck added 11 and 19 assists, respectively and Karley Heimes had 17 digs for Wynot.

THURSDAY'S LATE MATCHES

DAKOTA VALLEY 3, S.F. LINCOLN 1: Dakota Valley dropped its first set of the season but the Panthers bounced back, taking a tight second set and then winning the next two to pick up a 22-25, 28-26, 25-15, 25-23 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday.

After losing the first set, the Panthers won the tight second set, going into extra points. Then the Panthers cruised in the third set before winning a close fourth set.

Sophia Atchison led the Panthers with 18 kills and she had three blocks. Sophie Tuttle added 11 kills and Jorja VanDen Hul had four blocks and six kills. Logan Miller had 41 assists and two aces and Rachel Rosenquist had seven kills.

CENTRAL LYON GOES 1-2: Central Lyon dropped matches to West Lyon and Sioux Center but picked up a win over George-Little Rock on Thursday to open the season.

Central Lyon won the first set against West Lyon 21-17 but West Lyon bounced back to win the next two sets 21-19, 15-12.