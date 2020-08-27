PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Le Mars wins all four matches at Spencer tourney

SPENCER, Iowa — The Le Mars High School volleyball team won four matches on Thursday at the Spencer tournament.
Le Mars defeated South O'Brien (21-13, 21-10), Manson Northwest Webster (21-16, 21-12), Spencer (21-19, 21-15) and Okoboji (21-19, 21-17).
Kylie Dreckman led the Bulldogs with 24 kills through the four matches while Pypr Stoeffler had 21 kills and Karlee Schiff with 14.
Bulldogs senior Alivia VanOtterloo had 47 digs while Stoeffler had 36. Payton Wright led with 53 assists.
Stoeffler also recorded six ace serves.
Taylor Mackey, Morgan Marienau and Dreckman had three blocks apiece.
HINTON 3, STORM LAKE 1: The Blackhawks dropped the first set but rallied to defeat the Tornadoes 17-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23 in volleyball action in Hinton Thursday.
Anna Coffee had 15 digs and 13 kills to lead Hinton while Bella Badar also had 13 digs. Bailey Ard and Ashlyn Kovarna each chipped in with nine kills and Sarah Schoenrock had 19 assists.
Ashlyn Kovarna also had 14 assists and 7 ace serves.
WYNOT 3, OSMOND 0: Autumn Lawson had eight kills and Karley Heimes seven more to lead the Blue Devils to a season-opening win in Wynot Friday. Game scores were: 25-14, 25-21, 25-24.
Chloe Heimes and Edyn Sudbeck added 11 and 19 assists, respectively and Karley Heimes had 17 digs for Wynot.
THURSDAY'S LATE MATCHES
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, S.F. LINCOLN 1: Dakota Valley dropped its first set of the season but the Panthers bounced back, taking a tight second set and then winning the next two to pick up a 22-25, 28-26, 25-15, 25-23 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday.
After losing the first set, the Panthers won the tight second set, going into extra points. Then the Panthers cruised in the third set before winning a close fourth set.
Sophia Atchison led the Panthers with 18 kills and she had three blocks. Sophie Tuttle added 11 kills and Jorja VanDen Hul had four blocks and six kills. Logan Miller had 41 assists and two aces and Rachel Rosenquist had seven kills.
CENTRAL LYON GOES 1-2: Central Lyon dropped matches to West Lyon and Sioux Center but picked up a win over George-Little Rock on Thursday to open the season.
Central Lyon won the first set against West Lyon 21-17 but West Lyon bounced back to win the next two sets 21-19, 15-12.
Central Lyon then won the first set against Sioux Center, which is ranked No. 12 in Class 2A, 21-18 but Sioux Center recovered and cruised to 21-9, 15-5 wins to claim the match.
George-Little Rock won the first set 21-18 but Central Lyon bounced back for 21-9, 15-4 wins for the match.
Brooklyn Krullhad 14 kills and 13 digs and Dionne Jansma had 13 kills, 21 digs and five aces. Whitney Maagemeester had four blocks and Regan Van Wyhe had seven kills, three blocks and 14 digs. Afton Schlumbohm had 36 assists and 19 digs. Hayden Heimensen had 10 digs.
