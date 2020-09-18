PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: MMCRU sweeps West Sioux for 12th win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- MMCRU cruised to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-20 sweep on Thursday over West Sioux.

The Royals are now 12-2 on the season and West Sioux falls to 2-7.

Ellie Hilbrands led the Royals with 18 kills and Taylor Harpenau had 21 assists and three aces. Kirsten Letsche had 12 assists and Jaylen Bork had nine kills and 10 digs. Kora Alesch had five aces.

For West Sioux, Megan Waterman had eight kills.

NEWELL-FONDA 3, POCAHONTAS AREA 0: Newell-Fonda won its fourth-straight match with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of Pocahontas Area on Thursday. The Mustangs are 5-1 on the season.

Ella Larsen had 12 kills and three blocks for the Mustangs and Anna Bellcock had 13 assists. Sophie Stewart had 12 assists and Kierra Jungers had three blocks. Macy Sievers had nine kills.

WHITING 3, HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: With the match tied at one set apiece, Whiting won the last two sets for a 25-12, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22 win on Thursday.

Whiting improves to 4-2 on the season.

Kinzie Theeler had nine kills and three aces for Whiting and Candence Morton had 17 digs and three aces. Jenna Shuck had five aces and Halle Murry had three aces.