PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: MMCRU sweeps West Sioux for 12th win

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- MMCRU cruised to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-20 sweep on Thursday over West Sioux.
The Royals are now 12-2 on the season and West Sioux falls to 2-7.
Ellie Hilbrands led the Royals with 18 kills and Taylor Harpenau had 21 assists and three aces. Kirsten Letsche had 12 assists and Jaylen Bork had nine kills and 10 digs. Kora Alesch had five aces.
For West Sioux, Megan Waterman had eight kills.
NEWELL-FONDA 3, POCAHONTAS AREA 0: Newell-Fonda won its fourth-straight match with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of Pocahontas Area on Thursday. The Mustangs are 5-1 on the season.
Ella Larsen had 12 kills and three blocks for the Mustangs and Anna Bellcock had 13 assists. Sophie Stewart had 12 assists and Kierra Jungers had three blocks. Macy Sievers had nine kills.
WHITING 3, HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: With the match tied at one set apiece, Whiting won the last two sets for a 25-12, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22 win on Thursday.
Whiting improves to 4-2 on the season.
Kinzie Theeler had nine kills and three aces for Whiting and Candence Morton had 17 digs and three aces. Jenna Shuck had five aces and Halle Murry had three aces.
SHELDON 3, CENTRAL LYON 2: Sheldon took the first two sets but had to hold off Central Lyon for a five set 25-18, 25-16, 25-27, 23-25, 15-7 victory on Thursday.
Sheldon improves to 5-4 on the season and Central Lyon falls to 3-3.
Brooklyn Grady had 61 assists in the win and Payton Lode had 31 kills and nine aces. Claire Johnson had 15 kills and Maddie Olson had 12 kills and four blocks. Emma Barwick had 16 digs.
For Central Lyon, Afton Schlumbohm had 30 assists and Paige Dieren had 12 kills. Hayden Heimensen had 24 digs and Regan Van Wyhe had 13 digs.
WEST LYON 3, ROCK VALLEY 0: West Lyon didn't allow Rock Valley to score more than 15 points in any set in a 25-13, 25-13, 25-15 victory on Thursday.
West Lyon is 9-5 on the season, Rock Valley falls to 2-7.
Mallory Gramstad had 18 assists and Grace Bauder had nine kills, 15 digs and four aces. Kennedy Kramer had four blocks and six kills and Zavyr Metzger had four blocks.
For Rock Valley, Anika Bakker had 10 digs.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 2: Harris-Lake Park took a close fifth set from South O'Brien for a 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 victory on Thursday.
It's the first win of the season for Harris-Lake Park, which is 1-4. South O'Brien loses its third straight match and is 3-6.
Zella Ingham had 20 kills and five aces for the Wolves and Jocelyn Ehert had 23 assists and three aces. Tessa Gunderson has 41 digs and Ava Rasche had 25 digs.
For South O'Brien, Annika Jenness had 14 kills and Lydia Hustedt had 11 kills and 12 digs. Riley Draper had 21 assists and Breana Bottjen had 16 assistsa. Willa Sickelka had 34 digs and four aces and Abby Schreck had 16 digs.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3, CRESTON 2: After stumbling in the fourth set, Denison-Schleswig controlled the fifth set in a 25-21, 24-25, 25-22, 11-25, 15-8 victory on Thursday.
The Monarchs improved to 9-7 on the season and have one four of its last five matches.
Paige Andersen had 15 kills, 13 digs and four block assists for the Monarchs and Kennedy Marten had 36, 10 digs, one solo block and three block assists. Kaitlyn Bruhn had three aces and Hannah Neeman had 17 digs and nine kills. Teryn Fink had 16 digs and Sophie Sonnichsen had 15 digs.
