PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: MOC-Floyd Valley beats Sergeant Bluff-Luton, goes 4-0 Tuesday

Grady had 13 assists in the loss and Olson had three blocks.

SB-L also swept Spencer 21-6, 21-11. Cherokee did take the first set against SB-L 21-17 but the Warriors won the next two sets 21-16, 15-10 for the win.

Zwiefel had 19 assists in the loss and Nichols had 13 digs and seven kills. Teagan Slaughter had three aces and six kills.

Cherokee, which is 4-3 on the season, went 2-2 at the quad and picked up a 9-21, 21-10, 15-11 win over Sheldon.

Zwiefel had 15 assists and 12 digs in the win and Grace Anderson had five kills and 14 digs. Molly Pitts added 14 digs.

For Sheldon in the loss, Grady had 11 assists and Olson had four blocks.

Cherokee swept Spencer 21-7, 21-10.

Zwiefel had 18 assists and four aces and Pitts had 14 digs.

Sheldon, which is 3-4 on the season, got its lone win over Spencer, which the Orabs swept 21-8, 21-14.

Grady had 21 assists and Olson had three blocks. Claire Johnson had five kills and five aces and Lode and Maliah Kleinhesselink each had seven kills.