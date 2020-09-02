PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: MOC-Floyd Valley beats Sergeant Bluff-Luton, goes 4-0 Tuesday

Matches are from Tuesday night
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Class 3A No. 9-ranked MOC-Floyd Valley pulled out a sweep over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, on Tuesday night at MOC-FV's quad. MOC-Floyd Valley went 4-0 at its own quad, which was the season-opener for the Dutch.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 3-1.
MOC-Floyd Valley won a tight first set against SB-L that went to extra points 25-23 and then won the second set for the sweep 21-19.
MOC-Floyd Valley also swept Cherokee with two extra-point sets, winning the first one 22-20 and then taking the second set 25-23.
JeMae Nichols had 11 kills in the loss for Charokee and Camille Zwiefel had 20 assists.
MOC-Floyd Valley easily swept Spencer 21-15, 21-13.
Sheldon was the only team to win a set from MOC-Floyd Valley on Tuesday but MOC-Floyd Valley won in three, 18-21, 21-15, 15-13.
Payten Lode had 16 kills in the loss for Sheldon and Brooklyn Grady had 24 assists and three blocks. Madison Olson had four blocks and Makenna Kleinhesselink had 17 digs.
SB-L, which is 3-1 overall since it was the season-opener for the Warriors as well, swept Sheldon 21-19, 21-7.
Grady had 13 assists in the loss and Olson had three blocks.
SB-L also swept Spencer 21-6, 21-11. Cherokee did take the first set against SB-L 21-17 but the Warriors won the next two sets 21-16, 15-10 for the win.
Zwiefel had 19 assists in the loss and Nichols had 13 digs and seven kills. Teagan Slaughter had three aces and six kills.
Cherokee, which is 4-3 on the season, went 2-2 at the quad and picked up a 9-21, 21-10, 15-11 win over Sheldon.
Zwiefel had 15 assists and 12 digs in the win and Grace Anderson had five kills and 14 digs. Molly Pitts added 14 digs.
For Sheldon in the loss, Grady had 11 assists and Olson had four blocks.
Cherokee swept Spencer 21-7, 21-10.
Zwiefel had 18 assists and four aces and Pitts had 14 digs.
Sheldon, which is 3-4 on the season, got its lone win over Spencer, which the Orabs swept 21-8, 21-14.
Grady had 21 assists and Olson had three blocks. Claire Johnson had five kills and five aces and Lode and Maliah Kleinhesselink each had seven kills.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, TRI-VALLEY 0: After coming away with a tight first set, Dakota Valley pulled away in the next two sets to sweep Tri-Valley 26-24, 25-21, 25-16.
Dakota Valley, ranked No. 2 in Class A, improved to 2-0 with the win.
Sophia Tuttle and Rachel Rosenquist each had 11 kills for Dakota Valley. Rosenquist added 14 digs and Taylor Wilshire led the team with 21 digs. Tuttle had two solo blocks and four block assists and Tori Schulz had five solo blocks and two block assists. Logan Miller had 30 assists.
SKUTT CATHOLIC 3, BISHOP HEELAN 0: Omaha Skutt Catholic, one of the top teams in the nation, swept Bishop Heelan 25-10, 25-14, 25-12.
Heelan fell to 1-5 with the loss.
Ellie Gengler had nine assists for Heelan and Jordyn Knapp had eight. Anesa Davenport had eight digs.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 0: Gehlen Catholic, ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, evened its record at 2-2 and handed Remsen St. Mary's its first loss with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-9 victory.
In the loss, Sydney Schroeder had 13 assists for the Hawks and Brittany Johnson had 11 digs.
NEWELL-FONDA 3, ALTA-AURELIA 2: Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 13 in Class 1A, avoided the upset after falling behind 2-1. The Mustangs came back and claimed a 15-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 15-12 victory over Alta-Aurelia.
Both teams are now 2-1 on the season.
For Alta-Aurelia in the loss, Chloe Elston had 47 assists and Shea Lockin had 21 kills. Maggie Bloom and Jenna Nielsen each had 13 kills as Bloom had 12 digs and Nielsen had 18 digs. Jessica Larson had 25 digs.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 3, WEST SIOUX 0: South O'Brien swept West Sioux 25-21, 25-20, 25-16. South O'Brien is now 3-2 on the season and West Sioux falls to 2-4.
Breana Bottjen had 10 assists and eight digs in the win and Annika Jenness had three blocks and five kills. Willa Sickelka had six aces and Lydia Hustedt had six kills and seven digs. Riley Draper had nine digs.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 3, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0: Trinity Christian opened the season with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 sweep. Harris-Lake Park falls to 0-2.
Shelby Andringa had 18 assists for Trinity Christian and Paityn Brummel had 10 digs and six aces. Alyssa Maassen had three aces and Aubrey Van Briesen had seven kills.
For Harris-Lake Park, Jocelyn Ehert had 14 assists and Natasha Bremer had three blocks. Zella Ingham had three aces and six kills.
POCAHONTAS AREA 3, SIOUX CENTRAL 1: Sioux Central hung around with a tight third set victory but Pocahontas Area won the fourth set for a 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19 victory.
It was the first loss of the season for Sioux Central, which is 2-1. Pocahontas Area is 3-3.
Taylor Krager had 12 kills and Maggie McGuire had 15 assists. Emma Lonning had 15 digs.
ST. EDMOND 3, STORM LAKE 2: Storm Lake had two convincing set wins to start the match but St. Edmond roared back and beat the Tornadoes 10-25, 16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-11.
Storm Lake falls to 0-2 and St. Edmond is 2-0.
Holly Dierenfield had 20 assists and 18 digs in the loss and Mia Kleespies had 10 digs, 12 assists and five aces. Anna Rasasy had five aces and Mary Yanga had nine kills.
LENNOX 3, VERMILLION 2: Vermillion had a 2-1 lead against Lennox but the Tanagers couldn't hold on as Lennox pulled out a 22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13 victory.
In the loss, Eva Knutson had 12 kills and 13 digs and Kara Klemme had 11 kills, 10 digs and five aces. Shandie Ludwig had 38 digs and she recorded her 1,000th career dig in the match. Claire Doty had 31 assists and 16 digs and Sydney Stockwell had nine kills and 19 digs.
EMMETSBURG 3, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 1: Storm Lake St. Mary's stayed alive with a third set win but Emmetsburg finished out the match with a 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18 victory.
It was the season-opener for St. Mary's. Emmetsburg is 2-0.
Sydney Hurd had two solo and seven block assists in the loss and Elli Jensen had one solo block and four block assists.
