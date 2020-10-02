PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: MOC-Floyd Valley sweeps Boyden-Hull

For the Comets, Jewel Bergstrom had 30 assists and 11 digs and Macy Verhoef had 12 kills, five blocks and 11 digs. Marissa Pottebaum had four blocks and Sarah Boogerd had 18 digs and four aces. Emma Zoet had 15 digs and Ellie Woelber had nine kills and 11 digs.

GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: Gehlen Catholic won its 12th straight match at the Class 1A No. 5-ranked Jays swept Trinity Christian 25-14, 25-11, 25-21 on Thursday.

Gehlen Catholic is now 18-5 and Trinity Christian is 4-9.

Cadence Goebel had 37 assists and Rachel Langel had 13 kills and four blocks. Larissa Sitzmann had 12 kills and three blocks and Alyssa Kolbeck had 19 digs. Abby Ruhland had four aces and Lauren Heying had nine kills.

For Trinity, Avery Van Maanen had four blocks and Jamie Kooima had three blocks. Paityn Brummel had 20 digs.

SIOUX CENTER 3, CENTRAL LYON 2: Central Lyon had a 2-1 lead on Class 3A No. 13 Sioux Center but the Warriors forced a fifth set and pulled out a 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 25-13, 15-7 win on Thursday.

Sioux Center improves to 13-7 on the season, Central Lyon falls to 4-9.