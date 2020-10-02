PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: MOC-Floyd Valley sweeps Boyden-Hull

CB LINCOLN 3, BISHOP HEELAN 1: The Lynx defeated Bishop Heelan 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22 in a Missouri River Conference volleyball match played in Council Bluffs Thursday.
Joclyn Verzal led the Crusaders with 15 kills while Grace Nelson and Avery Nelson added 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Anesa Davenport had 27 digs and four services aces.
Jordyn Knapp had 26 assists and Ellie Gengler 22 assists for Heelan (7-11).
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, BOYDEN-HULL 0: In a matchup of two top-10 teams, Class 3A No. 8 MOC-Floyd Valley held off Class 2A No. 4 Boyden-Hull 25-21, 25-21, 28-26 on Thursday.
"I've been waiting for the girls to play a full, solid match and tonight was it," MOC-Floyd Valley coach Kate Boersma said. "The girls played tough but poised for a consistent three games. We got everyone involved on offense and served very aggressively. I think our serving was one of our biggest assets because they weren't able to use their middles most of the night."
MOC-Floyd Valley improves to 14-3 overall and Boyden-Hull falls to 13-6. The loss snaps a six-match winning streak for the Comets.
The Dutchmen got 27 assists and 14 digs from Carla Martinez. Jazlin De Haan had 15 kills and 12 digs and Brooklyn Leusink had 13 kills. Leah Hayungs had four blocks and Kiernan Greondyke had 17 digs. Hailey Bergsman had 11 digs.
For the Comets, Jewel Bergstrom had 30 assists and 11 digs and Macy Verhoef had 12 kills, five blocks and 11 digs. Marissa Pottebaum had four blocks and Sarah Boogerd had 18 digs and four aces. Emma Zoet had 15 digs and Ellie Woelber had nine kills and 11 digs.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: Gehlen Catholic won its 12th straight match at the Class 1A No. 5-ranked Jays swept Trinity Christian 25-14, 25-11, 25-21 on Thursday.
Gehlen Catholic is now 18-5 and Trinity Christian is 4-9.
Cadence Goebel had 37 assists and Rachel Langel had 13 kills and four blocks. Larissa Sitzmann had 12 kills and three blocks and Alyssa Kolbeck had 19 digs. Abby Ruhland had four aces and Lauren Heying had nine kills.
For Trinity, Avery Van Maanen had four blocks and Jamie Kooima had three blocks. Paityn Brummel had 20 digs.
SIOUX CENTER 3, CENTRAL LYON 2: Central Lyon had a 2-1 lead on Class 3A No. 13 Sioux Center but the Warriors forced a fifth set and pulled out a 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 25-13, 15-7 win on Thursday.
Sioux Center improves to 13-7 on the season, Central Lyon falls to 4-9.
Miah Bleeker had 53 kills, five blocks and 16 digs for Sioux Center and Reagan Jansen had 20 kills. Tara Horstman had 15 kills and four blocks and Peytan Toering had 12 kills and 18 digs. Ayden Den Herder had nine kills and five blocks and Willow Bleeker had 34 digs. Tatum Schmalbeck had 25 digs and three aces.
CHEROKEE 3, SPENDER 0: Cherokee won its fifth straight match as the Class 3A No. 14-ranked Braves swept Spener 25-14, 25-15, 25-18.
Cherokee improves to 14-5 on the season, Spencer falls to 12-14.
Camille Zwiefel had 30 assists and 14 digs and JeMae Nichols had 10 kills, three blocks and 17 dogs. Jada Timmerman had three blocks and Alexis Pingel had 16 digs and three aces. Grace Anderson had nine kills and six aces and Teagan Slaughter had three aces and seven kills.
SHELDON 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Sheldon cruised to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-19 sweep of George-Little Rock on Thursday.
The Orabs are 11-7 on the season, George-Little Rock falls to 2-8.
Brooklyn Grady had 42 assists and Payten Lode had 19 kills. Maddie Olson had three blocks and Claire Johnson had eight kills and four aces. Maliah Kleinhesselink had seven kills.
WEST LYON 3, OKOBOJI 0: West Lyon won a tight first set and then handled Okoboji in the next two for a 27-25, 25-7, 25-13 sweep on Thursday.
West Lyon is now 10-7 on the season and Okoboji falls to 7-13.
Mallory Gramstrad had 22 assists and 13 digs and Brace Bauder had 11 kills. Kennedy Kramer had four blocks and Zavyr Metzger had nine blocks and eight kills. Hayley Knoblock had four blocks and Morgyn Grotewold had 14 digs. Payton Snyder had four aces.
SPIRIT LAKE 3, GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA 0: Spirit Lake snapped a four-match losing streak with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 sweep of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday.
Spirit Lake is now 6-13 on the season.
Mackenzie Kauffman had 14 kills and Maci Higgins had 30 digs. Brooke Smith had nine kills and 12 digs and Stella Donkersloot had 17 assists and four aces. Irish Knutson had 16 assists.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 3, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORD 0: South O'Brien controlled Thursday's match and swept Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25-11, 25-22, 25-19.
South O'Brien is now 8-10 on the season and H-M-S lost its fifth straight to drop to 4-11.
Riley Draper had 21 assists and Kenna Bauer had 10 kills. Lydia Hustedt and Brooklyn Edwards each had four kills for South O'Brien.
For H-M-S, Jasmine Lux had four blocks and five kills and Ava Reitsma had four blocks. Jessica Riedemann had 10 digs.
ROCK VALLEY 3, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: Rock Valley snapped a three-game losing streak with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of Sibley-Ocheyedan on Thursday.
Rock Valley improved to 4-10 on the season and Sibley-Ocheyedan falls to 1-10.
Renae Van Voorst had 15 kills and 15 digs and Sydney Rus and Lexie Van Kekerix each had seven kills and 17 digs.
For the Generals, Emily Schutte had nine kills, 10 digs and four blocks and Killian Van Diepen had six blocks. Jadyn Jensen had 11 digs.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 3, WEST SIOUX 1: Harris-Lake Park dropped the first set but won the next three in a 12-25-25-22, 25-22, 25-23 win over West Sioux on Thursday.
Harris-Lake Park improves to 4-8 and West Sioux falls to 2-11.
For the Wolves, Jocelyn Ehert had 19 assists and 14 digs and Tessa Gunderson had 24 digs. Hailey Cody had 12 digs and Ava Rasche had 12 digs and nine kills. Zella Ingham had nine kills.
For West Sioux, Megan Waterman had 15 kills and Hailey Triplet had 28 digs. Brenna Reinking added 21 digs and Breanna Klocke and Avery Coyle each had 14 digs.
RED OAK 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Red Oak cruised to a 25-4, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of Denison-Schleswig.
Paige Andersen led the Monarchs with eight kills and 13 digs in the loss and Kennedy marten had 18 assists. Sophie Sonnichsen had 17 digs.
