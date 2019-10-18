MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, ROCK VALLEY 0: MOC-Floyd Valley swept Rock Valley 25-20, 25-10, 25-10 on Thursday to improve to 25-8 on the season.
Jazlin De Haan led MOC-Floyd Valley with 20 kills and three aces and Karli Bomgaars had 10 kills and four blocks. Carla Martinez had 34 assists and 12 digs and Kiernan Groendyke had 15 digs. Taryn Nothem added 11 digs.
Rock Valley fell to 11-16 on the season.
SIOUX CENTRAL WINS 3: Sioux Central swept GTRA, Storm Lake St. Mary's and West Bend on Thursday at a quad.
Sioux Central beat GTRA 25-17, 25-13. Madielynn Mueller had five kills and Karly Boettcher had 13 assists. Kally Fahnlander and Maggie Mueller each had 10 digs.
Madielynn Mueller had seven kills, 13 digs and four aces in the 25-20, 25-19 win over St. Mary's. Boettcher had 14 assists and three aces.
In the 25-18, 25-22 win over West Bend-Mallard, Fahnlander had nine kills and nine digs and Brooklyn Anderson had five kills. Boettcher had 22 assists.
Sioux Central improves to 13-10 with the three wins.
PONCA WINS 2: Ponca defeated Walthill 25-6, 25-7 and then swept Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-22, 25-19 on Thursday.
In the win over Walthill, Josie Reid had seven kills and Kaci Day had six kills. Morgan Nelson had 16 assists and five aces.
You have free articles remaining.
Against Hartingon Cedar Catholic, Reid had 11 kills, four blocks and nine digs and Day had eight k ills and three aces. Nelson had 27 assists and Alyssa Crosgrove had nine digs.
BERESFORD 3, TEA AREA 1: Beresford was up 2-0 when it lost the third set but the Watchdogs held on for the 25-13, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17 win on Thursday.
Beresford improved to 16-11 with the win.
Jess Niles had 18 kills and eight blocks and Jordan Fischer had 24 assists and three aces. Molly Ebert had 11 assists and Kylie Dresser had 40 digs and four aces. Jayce Fisher had six kills and 21 digs and Summer Roelke had 20 digs.
WYNOT 3, WAUSA 0: Wynot picked up a 25-11, 25-15, 25-6 sweep of Wausa to improve to 10-17 on the season.
Edyn Sudbeck had 21 assists and Shaelea Planer had six kills and six blocks. Whitney Hochstein had eight kills and four blocks and Katelyn Heine had eight kills, five aces and 10 digs. Michaela Lange had three aces and 15 digs.
CANTON 3, VERMILLION 2: Vermillion won the first two sets but lost the next three 16-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-222, 15-13 on Thursday.
Toria Andre had 10 kills and three aces and Shandie Ludwig had 21 digs and five aces. Lexi Saunders had six kills, 12 assists and 19 digs.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 3, ALCESTER-HUDSON 1: Alcester-Hudson won the first set but lost 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 to Corsica-Stickney on Thursday.
Elizabeth Hallaway led Alcester-Hudson with 11 kills and Bayleigh Peterson had 30 assists and 17 digs. Alyssa Keiser had 29 digs and Emily Vanderfeen had 14 digs and nine kills.