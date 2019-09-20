MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, SIOUX CENTER 1: Sioux Center hung around for an extra set but MOC-Floyd Valley won in four - 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 25-22 - on Thursday.
Jazlin De Haan has 23 kills and 11 digs and Karli Bomgaars had 11 kills while hitting .318. Brooklyn Leusink hit .400 and had 11 kills and Taryn Nothem had eight kills and 11 digs.
For Sioux Center, which fell to 13-5, Reagan Jansen has 12 kills and Makennah Traver has 10 kills and 30 digs. Miah Bleeker has 36 assists and 13 digs and Tori Huss had 22 digs. Natalee Greenfield had eight kills and six blocks.
CENTRAL LYON 3, SHELDON 2: Central Lyon came back from 2-1 down to defeat Sheldon 16-25, 25-13, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11 on Thursday.
Sutton Schlumbohm led the Lions with 12 kills and 23 digs and Kiley Metzger had 32 assists. Hayden Heimensen had three aces and 22 digs and Regan van Wyhe had four solo blocks. Paige Dieren added nine kills and Farrah Leweis had eight kills.
Sheldon got 20 kills from Payten Lode and Sydney Olsen had 13 kills. Brooklyn Brady added 45 assists and Madison Van Metteren had 15 digs.
HINTON 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 0: Hinton improved to 3-6 on the season with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 sweep over Remsen St. Mary's on Thursday.
Anna Coffee led the Blackhawks with 21 kills and three aces and Alyssa Fischer had 14 digs. Emily Small had four solo blocks.
RSM fell to 3-4 on the season. Brittany Johnson had 15 digs and seven blocks.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, TEA AREA 1: Elk Point-Jefferson slipped up in the second set but still bounced back for a 25-9, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over Tea Area on Thursday to improve to 6-1 on the season. Tea Area falls to 4-6.
Carley Corder led EP-J with 18 kills and Riley Donnelly had 14 kills. Kenna Curry had 10 kills and Grace Holmes had four aces. Addison Stabe had 38 assists.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3, CRESTON 2: Denison-Schleswig couldn't finish the match off in the fourth set but beat Creston in the fifth for a 25-23, 18-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-10 victory on Thursday.
Hannah Neeman led the Monarchs with 26 kills and 12 digs and Tia Petersen had 50 assists and 21 digs. Payton Goslar had three aces and 24 digs and Ellie Magnuson has 23 digs. Allana Arkfeld had nine kills and six block assists.