PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Newell-Fonda gets two sweeps

SIOUX RAPIDS -- Newell-Fonda swept both of its matches at the Sioux Central triangular on Thursday. Sioux Central went 0-2.
Newell-Fonda is now 25-3 on the season and the Mustangs have won 11 straight matches. Sioux Central is 5-12. South Central Calhoun is 13-20 on the year.
Newell-Fonda swept South Central Calhoun 25-11, 25-22, 25-20. Then the Mustangs swept Sioux Central 25-13, 25-9, 25-10.
In the loss, Sioux Central's Berkley Johannsen has 15 assists and Taylor Krager had 11 digs.
Sioux Central won the first game 25-16 against South Central Calhoun but the Titans went on to win the match 16-25, 25-15, 28-26, 25-17.
Johannsen had 26 assists and Krager has 10 digs and five aces. Emma Lonning had 17 digs and Dalayna Bruggman had three aces. Jenna Jessen had seven kills and Halle Laursen had six kills.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0: Gehlen Catholic won its 16th straight match as the Jays swept Harris-Lake Park 25-15, 25-11, 25-10 on Thursday.
Gehlen Catholic is 21-5 and H-LP is 5-17.
For the Jays, Cadence Goebel had 37 assists and Rachel Langel had 15 kills. Alyssa Kolbeck had 16 digs and Tiffany Woerdehoff had 12 digs and Jasmine Lubben had 10 digs. Miyah Whitehead had five aces and Abby Ruhland had four aces. Rylee Schnepf had three aces. Lauren Heying and Larissa Sitzmann each had eight kills.
For H-LP, Tessa Gunderson had 20 digs and Jocelyn Ehert had 10 digs.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, ROCK VALLEY 0: Jazlin De Haan got her 1,000th career dig as MOC-Floyd Valley swept Rock Valley 25-6, 25-17, 25-18 on Thursday.
MOC-Floyd Valley is 22-4 on the season and Rock Valley falls to 8-13.
For MOC-Floyd Valley, Carla Martinez had 30 assists and 10 digs and De Haan had 13 kills and 10 digs. Leah Hayungs had 10 kills and four blocks and Kiernan Groendyke had 10 digs and Brooklyn Leusink had seven kills.
For Rock Valley, Lexie Van Kekerix had four blocks and 15 digs.
SIOUX CENTER 3, SHELDON 0: Reagan Johnson had 20 kills to lead the Warriors to a 27-25, 25-21, 25-21 win over the Orabs in a Siouxland Conference match in Sioux Center Thursday.
Miah Bleeker also had 26 assists and Willow Bleeker 24 digs for Sioux Center (18-10).
BOYDEN-HULL 3, OKOBOJI 0: Boyden-Hull dominated in a 25-12, 25-9, 25-13 sweep of Okoboji on Thursday. Boyden-Hull is 21-7 on the year and Okoboji is 11-18.
Jewel Bergstrom had 25 assists, five kills and four aces for the Comets and Macy Verhoef had 11 digs and three aces. Sarah Boogerd had three aces, Leah Rozeboom had nine kills and Ellie Woebler added eight kills.
For Okoboji, Montana Wilson had five kills.
CHEROKEE 3, STORM LAKE 0: After losing to Western Christian, Cherokee bounced back with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-9 sweep of Storm Lake on Thursday.
Cherokee is 16-6 overall and Storm Lake falls to 2-15.
Camille Zwiefel had 26 assists and seven aces for the Braves and Teagan Slaughter had 13 kills. JeMae Nichols had three blocks and nine kills and Kenna Mongan each had three aces.
For Storm Lake, Mary Yanga had six kills.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 3, RIVER VALLEY 2: Woodbury Central fell behind 0-2 but the Wildcats bounced back and beat River Valley 21-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-20, 15-9 on Thursday.
Woodbury Central is 10-14 on the season and River Valley falls to 6-17.
Lindsie Graff had 37 assists and Emma DeStigter had 16 kills and five aces. Camrin Baird had 14 kills and four blocks and McKenna Herbold had four blocks and six kills. Olivia Heissell had four blocks, five kills and five aces and Sammy Bates had 14 digs. Maddie Schultz had 10 digs and four aces.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 3, MMCRU 2: MMCRU forced a fifth set but Remsen St. Mary's held on for a 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 14-25, 15-9 on Thursday.
Remsen St. Mary's is 13-12 on the season and MMCRU had its six-game winning streak snapped as the Royals fell to 19-5.
For RSM, Gracyn Schroeder and Sydney Schroeder each had 21 assists and Brittany Johnson had 11 kills, eight blocks and 10 digs. Ana Conover had 11 kills and Mya Bunkers had six kills and four blocks. Carly Ortmann had four blocks and five kills and Octavia Galles had eight kills.
For MMCRU, Taylor Harpenau had 44 assists and 21 digs and Kirsten Letsche had 25 assists and 24 digs. Jaylen Bork had 34 kills and Ellie Hilbrands had 22 kills and 29 digs. Molly Reuter had 14 digs and Emily Dreckman had nine kills and 11 digs.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0: Akron-Westfield didn't allow 20 points in any set in a 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 sweep of H-M-S on Thursday.
Akron-Westfield is now 11-7 and H-M-S is 5-15.
Molly Vondrak had 28 assists and Natalie Nielsen had 15 kills. Taryn Wilken had four aces and Aubie Hartman had seven kills and nine digs.
For H-M-S, Taya Mason had 11 assists and three aces and Grace Dalen had three aces.
RIDGE VIEW 3, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 0: It was a tight three sets but Ridge View got the sweep over Siouxland Christian 26-24, 26-24, 25-21 on Thursday.
Ridge View is 16-9 overall and Siouxland Christian is 8-10.
Hannah Grieme had 31 assists for Ridge View and Morgan Todd had 12 kills and three blocks. Rowan Jensen had 12 kills and 12 digs and Mikayla Kolpin had 11 digs. Abby Wandrey had three aces and Emma Vohs had seven kills.
CENTRAL LYON 3, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: Dionne Jansma had nine kills to lead the Lions to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-11 Siouxland Conference volleyball win in Sibley Thursday.
Hayden Heimensen also had 20 assists and Kaylee Davis 20 digs for Central Lyon (9-13). The two teams will face off in a first-round Class 2A regional match in Rock Rapids Monday.
WEST LYON 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: West Lyon swept George-Little Rock 25-10, 25-21, 25-19 on Thursday. West Lyon is 12-9 on the season, G-LR falls to 3-15.
For Mallory Gramstad had 28 assists for the Wildcats and Grace Bauder had 11 kills, 15 digs and three aces. Brooklyn Meyer had four blocks and Hayley Knoblock had three blocks and six kills. Kennedy Kramer had 16 digs and Morgyn Grotewold had four aces. Zavyr Metzger had nine kills.
For G-LR got eight kills for Shealyn Denekas.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, IRENE-WAKONDA 1: Josie Curry had 12 kills and Addie Stabe 17 assists to lead the Huskies to a 25-14,18-25, 25-22, 25-17 in a match played in Elk Point, S.D. Thursday.
Sophia Johnson also had 13 assists for EP-J (7-9).
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 3, WEST SIOUX 2: Trinity Christian needed five sets to beat West Sioux 25-19, 12-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-12 on Thursday.
Trinity Christian won its fourth straight match and is 8-11. West Sioux falls to 2-14.
Jamie Kooima had 19 assists and 15 digs for the Tigers and Avery Van Maanen had 11 kills and three blocks. Paityn Brummel had 13 digs and Belle Schiermeyer had 10 digs and eight kills. Ava Brummel had three aces and Alyssa Maassen had seven kills.
EAST SAC 3, ALTA-AURELIA 0: Alta-Aurelia was swept 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 by East Sac. Alta-Aurelia falls to 15-4 and East Sac is 21-0.
Chloe Elston had 16 assists in the loss and Shea Lockin had 11 digs and three aces. Jessica Larson had 11 digs.
