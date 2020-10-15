PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Newell-Fonda gets two sweeps

Remsen St. Mary's is 13-12 on the season and MMCRU had its six-game winning streak snapped as the Royals fell to 19-5.

For RSM, Gracyn Schroeder and Sydney Schroeder each had 21 assists and Brittany Johnson had 11 kills, eight blocks and 10 digs. Ana Conover had 11 kills and Mya Bunkers had six kills and four blocks. Carly Ortmann had four blocks and five kills and Octavia Galles had eight kills.

For MMCRU, Taylor Harpenau had 44 assists and 21 digs and Kirsten Letsche had 25 assists and 24 digs. Jaylen Bork had 34 kills and Ellie Hilbrands had 22 kills and 29 digs. Molly Reuter had 14 digs and Emily Dreckman had nine kills and 11 digs.

AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0: Akron-Westfield didn't allow 20 points in any set in a 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 sweep of H-M-S on Thursday.

Akron-Westfield is now 11-7 and H-M-S is 5-15.

Molly Vondrak had 28 assists and Natalie Nielsen had 15 kills. Taryn Wilken had four aces and Aubie Hartman had seven kills and nine digs.

For H-M-S, Taya Mason had 11 assists and three aces and Grace Dalen had three aces.