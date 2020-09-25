PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: No. 2 Dakota Valley falls just short to No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian

For Sheldon, Brooklyn Grady had 20 assists and Payten Lode had 13 kills. Claire Johnson had 11 digs.

RIDGE VIEW 3, MVAOCOU 0: Ridge View won its five match in its last six outings with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-10 win over MVAOCOU on Thursday.

Ridge View is 10-8 on the season and MVAOCOU is 1-15.

Hannah Grieme had 26 assists and Morgan Todd had six blocks and seven kills. Katie Pickhinke had three blocks and Rowan Jensen had five aces and Emma Vohs had nine kills.

SIOUX CENTER 3, OKOBOJI 0: Sioux Center had little problem with Okoboji on Thursday in a 25-14, 25-8, 25-11 victory.

The win was a much-needed bounce-back for the Warriors, who had lost five of its last six matches. Sioux Center is 11-6 on the season and Okoboji is 4-10.

Miah Bleeker had 30 assists and 10 digs for the Warriors and Chloe Vonk had 11 kills. Peyton Toering had nine kills and three blocks and Willow Bleeker had 20 digs. Tatum Schmalbeck had three aces.

ALTA-AURELIA 3, MANSON NW WEBSTER 0: Alta-Aurelia won its fourth straight match with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of Manson Northwest Webster on Thursday.