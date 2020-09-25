PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: No. 2 Dakota Valley falls just short to No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Sioux Falls Christian won a showdown of the No. 1 and 2 ranked Class A teams as the Chargers beat Dakota Valley 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20 in a match played on Thursday.
Sophia Atchinson had 12 kills and Rachel Rosenquist 10 kills and 18 digs for the Panthers (8-1). Logan Miller also had 34 assists for Dakota Valley, which will compete in the Pentagon Tournament in Sioux Falls Saturday.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, WEST LYON 1: Jazlin DeHaan had 19 kills to lead the Dutch to a 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 Siouxland Conference volleyball match win in Orange City Thursday.
Taryn Nothem and Brooklyn Leusink also had nine and eight kills, respectively, for MOC-Floyd Valley.
BOYDEN-HULL 3, SHELDON 1: Sheldon stayed alive by winning the third set but Boyden-Hull closed it out with a 25-14, 25-7, 18-25, 25-9 victory on Thursday.
Sheldon had won four of its last five matches coming into the night and the Orabs fall to 7-6. Boyden-Hull has won seven straight matches and is 13-5 on the season.
Jewel Bergstrom had 21 assists and Macy Verhoef had 13 kills and three aces for the Comets. Ellie Woelber had 10 kills and 10 digs and Marissa Pottebaum had eight kills and four blocks. Sarah Boogard had 25 digs.
For Sheldon, Brooklyn Grady had 20 assists and Payten Lode had 13 kills. Claire Johnson had 11 digs.
RIDGE VIEW 3, MVAOCOU 0: Ridge View won its five match in its last six outings with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-10 win over MVAOCOU on Thursday.
Ridge View is 10-8 on the season and MVAOCOU is 1-15.
Hannah Grieme had 26 assists and Morgan Todd had six blocks and seven kills. Katie Pickhinke had three blocks and Rowan Jensen had five aces and Emma Vohs had nine kills.
SIOUX CENTER 3, OKOBOJI 0: Sioux Center had little problem with Okoboji on Thursday in a 25-14, 25-8, 25-11 victory.
The win was a much-needed bounce-back for the Warriors, who had lost five of its last six matches. Sioux Center is 11-6 on the season and Okoboji is 4-10.
Miah Bleeker had 30 assists and 10 digs for the Warriors and Chloe Vonk had 11 kills. Peyton Toering had nine kills and three blocks and Willow Bleeker had 20 digs. Tatum Schmalbeck had three aces.
ALTA-AURELIA 3, MANSON NW WEBSTER 0: Alta-Aurelia won its fourth straight match with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of Manson Northwest Webster on Thursday.
Alta-Aurelia is now 6-1 on the season, Mason Northwest Webster falls to 5-13.
Chloe Elston had 25 assists and Shea Lockin had 12 kills and five aces. Sierra Hill had 11 kills and Jessica Larson had four aces.
