WAUKEE, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton came into the Waukee tournament undefeated and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A.
While SB-L didn't come out of the tournament undefeated, the Warriors made some noise by knocking off four ranked opponents - three from Class 5A.
The Warriors made it to the tournament finals in Waukee and were edged 27-25, 23-25, 15-13 against 5A No. 4 West Des Moines Valley.
SB-L, which is 16-1, opened the tournament with a 21-14, 21-16 sweep of 5A No. 7 Pleasant Valley and swept 5A No. 5 Waukee 21-18, 21-17.
The Warriors then easily handled 4A No. 13 Norwalk 21-6, 21-11 and then beat West Marshall 21-10, 21-12.
SB-L took down 5A No. 3 Ankeny 25-22, 26-24 and then lost to West Des Moines Valley.
Kenzie Foley led the Warriors with 58 kills and 32 digs. Elle Sneller added 34 kills, 11 block assists and two solo blocks while Emma Salker had 21 kills, eight block assists and three solo blocks. Regina Rogers had 17 kills and 10 block assists. Madison Wilcoxon had 78 assists and Maddie Hinkel had 48 assists. Alivia Wolfe had 35 digs and eight aces and Mia Gamet had 52 digs and seven aces.
EAST EARNS SECOND AT CHEROKEE: The East High School volleyball team earned second-place Saturday at the Cherokee tournament.
MOC-Floyd Valley defeated the Black Raiders in the championship match with set scores of 21-9, 21-12.
The Black Raiders beat Siouxland Christian in a three-set match (21-14, 20-22, 15-7), then swept Cherokee 21-19, 21-18.
East then beat Hinton 21-23, 21-7, 15-8 and Boyden-Hull 32-30, 21-19.
Riley Donahue led the Black Raiders with 38 kills, Lineya Wells had 29 kills while Alex Radcliffe followed with 27.
Chloe Kramer had 84 assists. Lucy Mehlhaff had 26 assists and Megan Callahan tallied 23 digs and four aces.
Meanwhile, the Siouxland Christian Eagles won two matches at the Cherokee tourney.
The Eagles defeated Hinton 21-19, 21-19 in pool play, then beat Class 3A Cherokee 21-16, 21-10 after East beat the Eagles 21-14, 20-22 and 21-19.
Siouxland Christian then lost in the tournament semifinals to MOC-Floyd Valley with the Dutchmen winning 21-7, 21-10 and 15-12.
Senior Riley Doenhoefer led the Eagles with 23 kills, and she also had 24 assists.
Sydney Seggerman had 19 kills, 24 digs and six aces.
Payton Doenhoefer had 14 kills and six ace serves.
EP-J RUNNER-UP AT THE CLASH: Elk Point-Jefferson knocked off Parkston and Beresford but lost to Northwestern 25-11, 25-10 in the Bon Homme Cavalier Clash Championship in Tyndall on Saturday.
EP-J beat Parkson 25-22, 25-12 in the first round and then took down Beresford 25-22, 12-25, 25-13 in the second round.
Beresford beat Vermillion 25-17, 25-20 to advance to the semifinals.