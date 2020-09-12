PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton goes 3-0 at the Le Mars Invitie

LE MARS, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 3-0 to win the team title and the Le Mars Invitational volleyball meet Saturday.
The Warriors had to go three sets to down North 25-19, 20-25, 15-13 while winning by sweep over Le Mars (25-14, 25-16) and Gehlen Catholic (25-16, 25-15).
Emma Salker had 28 kills on the day for SB-L (8-1) while Makayla Grote added 17 and Isabelle Lenz 10. Salker also had 10 ace serves and 16 digs. Mia Gamet had 36 digs to lead the Warriors defense while Cori Griebel and Madison Wilcoxon added 39 and 25 assists, respectively.
North won its other two matches, taking three sets to down Le Mars 25-21 24-26, 15-10 and Gehlen 25-17, 21-25, 21-19.
Gehlen defeated Le Mars 25-24, 22-25, 15-10 in an intra-city match up. Pypr Stoeffler had 22 kills and Kylie Dreckman 17 to lead the Bulldogs while Alivia Van Otterloo had 35 digs and Payton Wright 30 assists.
MMCRU WINS WEST MONONA TOURNAMENT: MMCRU didn't drop a match at the West Monona Tournament on Saturday to come away as the tournament champions.
MMCRU beat West Monona 21-10, 21-13, and then defeated Logan-Magnolia 21-15, 21-14. The Royals took down Woodbine 19-21, 21-11, 15-6 and beat Boyer Valley 20-22, 21-11, 15-6. In the final match, MMCRU beat West Harrison 21-9, 18-21, 15-3.
Logan-Magnolia went 4-1 and finished as the runner-up for the tournament.
BERESFORD 3, FLANDREAU 0: Beresford won a tight first set and then had enough of a cushion for the rest of the match as the Watchdogs beat Flandreau 25-23, 25-17, 25-19.
It's the first win of the season for Beresford, which is 1-6 on the season. Flandreau falls to 0-8.
Savannah Beeson led Beresfor with 10 kills and three blocks and Kara Niles had nine kills. Lavissa Tiedeman had 17 assists and Autumn Namminga had 10 digs and five aces. Rachel Zanther added seven aces.
