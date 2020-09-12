PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton goes 3-0 at the Le Mars Invitie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 3-0 to win the team title and the Le Mars Invitational volleyball meet Saturday.

The Warriors had to go three sets to down North 25-19, 20-25, 15-13 while winning by sweep over Le Mars (25-14, 25-16) and Gehlen Catholic (25-16, 25-15).

Emma Salker had 28 kills on the day for SB-L (8-1) while Makayla Grote added 17 and Isabelle Lenz 10. Salker also had 10 ace serves and 16 digs. Mia Gamet had 36 digs to lead the Warriors defense while Cori Griebel and Madison Wilcoxon added 39 and 25 assists, respectively.

North won its other two matches, taking three sets to down Le Mars 25-21 24-26, 15-10 and Gehlen 25-17, 21-25, 21-19.

Gehlen defeated Le Mars 25-24, 22-25, 15-10 in an intra-city match up. Pypr Stoeffler had 22 kills and Kylie Dreckman 17 to lead the Bulldogs while Alivia Van Otterloo had 35 digs and Payton Wright 30 assists.

MMCRU WINS WEST MONONA TOURNAMENT: MMCRU didn't drop a match at the West Monona Tournament on Saturday to come away as the tournament champions.