PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Bishop Heelan on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY — The Warriors swept the Crusaders by set scores of 25-21, 25-15, 25-22 on Tuesday at O'Gorman Fieldhouse in Sioux City.
Emma Salker led SB-L with 11 kills, followed by Payton Hardy with eight. Addy Mosier and Alexa Trover each had seven kills.
Salker also had four ace serves and three assist blocks.
Maddie Hinkel had 19 assists and Madison Wilcoxon had 14. Hinkel also had a team-high eight digs.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, LENNOX 0: Rachel Rosenquist and Sophia Atchison each had 12 kills, as the Panthers swept Lennox 25-9, 25-7, 25-11 on Tuesday.
Logan Miller had 34 assists. Taylor Wilshire had 18 digs while Atchison had 13.
Sam Archer had five aces.
CB LINCOLN 3, NORTH 2: The Lynx came from a 2-1 set deficit to outlast the Stars 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-13, 15-4 in a Missouri River Conference volleyball match in Council Bluffs Tuesday.
Courtney Johnson had 11 kills to lead North (14-12) while Ysabella Arredondo had eight kills and Caitlyn Miller seven. Miller also led the Stars with three blocks.
Olivia O'Brien had 33 assists and 17 digs while Avery Beller led North with 31 digs.
LE MARS 3, CB JEFFERSON 0: The Bulldogs got 22 kills and 12 digs from Pypr Stoeffler and swept the Yellow Jackets 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 in a Missouri River Conference volleyball match played in Le Mars Tuesday.
Sarah Brown led Le Mars (8-12) with 16 digs and Payton Wright had 30 assists.
EAST 3, WEST 0: The Black Raiders wrapped up a tie for the Missouri River Conference volleyball title with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-10 win over host West Tuesday evening.
Alex Radcliffe had nine kills to lead the Black Raiders (18-6) while Emma Vlahoulis had 14 digs and Lucy Mehlhaff 16 assists. Chloe Kramer also nine nine assists and led East with three ace serves.
Holly Duax led West (4-11) with five kills while Eneyada Vasquez had two aces and 10 assists. Haley Gruis led the Wolverines with nine digs.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 0: No. 4 ranked Unity Christian (Class 3A) got a dozen kills from Jenna Bouma and went on to sweep the Hawks 25-9, 25-8, 25-16 in a War Eagle Conference volleyball match played in Remsen Tuesday.
Janie Schoonhoven also had nine kills, five total blocks and four aces. Gracie Schoonhoven led Unity Christian (17-4) with six total blocks and Emma Byker had 37 assists.
Brittany Johnson led the Hawks (12-12) with three kills.
BOYDEN-HULL 3, CENTRAL LYON 0: The Comets swept the Lions 26-24, 25-21 and 25-13.
Marissa Pottebaum and Macy Verhoef each led the Comets (20-7) with 11 kills.
Jewel Bergstrom had a team-high 40 assists while Ellie Woelber led Boyden-Hull with 13 digs.
Regan Van Wyhe led Central Lyon with 11 kills while Paige Dieren had five.
Hayden Helmensen had 14 assists, and Kaylee Davis led the Lions wth 30 digs.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 1: The Tigers picked up their seventh win of the season by beating the Wolverines 19-25, 25-20, 25-23 and 25-22.
Tigers senior Alyssa Maassen and sophomore Avery Van Maanen both had nine kills.
Jamie Kooima had 21 assists for Trinity Christian. Paityn Brummel had 22 digs.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, WEST SIOUX 1: The Falcons won the first set 25-22 over the Westerners, but Akron-Westfield went on to take the next three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-18, 25-15.
Aubie Hartman led the Westerners with 16 kills. Natalie Nielsen also turned in 15 kills.
Molly Vondrak had 31 of the Westerners' 32 total assists. Megan Meinen, as well as Hartman, each had 12 digs.
WEST LYON 3, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: The Wildcats swept the Generals 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 on Tuesday.
The Wildcats now move to 11-9 while the Generals are 2-14.
West Lyon junior Zavyr Metzger had a team-high 11 kills. Kennedy Kramer als recorded nine kills.
Mallory Gramstad led the Wildcats with 13 assists, and Payton Snyder turned in 11.
Senior Grace Bauder had 19 digs for West Lyon.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's leading hitter was Emily Schutte with four kills.
ROCK VALLEY 3, OKOBOJI 1: The Rockets (8-12) had three hitters with double-digit kills in the 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16 win over the Pioneers (11-17).
Rockets sophomore Renae Van Voorst led with 18 kills, then Lexie Van Kekerix (13) and Sydney Rus (11) followed suit. Van Kekerix also had a team-high 28 digs.
Tia Vant' Hul had 25 assists.
RIDGE VIEW 3, WOODBURY CENTRAL 0: The Raptors (15-9) swept the Wildcats (9-14) by scores of 25-23, 25-15, and 25-14.
Emma Vohs led Ridge View with 15 kills while Morgan Todd had 11.
Hannah Grieme recorded 34 assists. Freshman Rowan Jensen had 10 digs.
SIOUX CENTER 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: The Warriors (17-10) earned a 25-13, 25-7, 25-7 sweep over the Mustangs, who fall to 3-14.
Ayden Den Herder and Reagan Jensen led Sioux Center with 10 kills apiece. Miah Bleeker had 35 assists.
Three different Mustangs recorded a team-high two kills.
