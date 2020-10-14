PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Bishop Heelan on Tuesday

LE MARS 3, CB JEFFERSON 0: The Bulldogs got 22 kills and 12 digs from Pypr Stoeffler and swept the Yellow Jackets 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 in a Missouri River Conference volleyball match played in Le Mars Tuesday.

Sarah Brown led Le Mars (8-12) with 16 digs and Payton Wright had 30 assists.

EAST 3, WEST 0: The Black Raiders wrapped up a tie for the Missouri River Conference volleyball title with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-10 win over host West Tuesday evening.

Alex Radcliffe had nine kills to lead the Black Raiders (18-6) while Emma Vlahoulis had 14 digs and Lucy Mehlhaff 16 assists. Chloe Kramer also nine nine assists and led East with three ace serves.

Holly Duax led West (4-11) with five kills while Eneyada Vasquez had two aces and 10 assists. Haley Gruis led the Wolverines with nine digs.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 0: No. 4 ranked Unity Christian (Class 3A) got a dozen kills from Jenna Bouma and went on to sweep the Hawks 25-9, 25-8, 25-16 in a War Eagle Conference volleyball match played in Remsen Tuesday.

Janie Schoonhoven also had nine kills, five total blocks and four aces. Gracie Schoonhoven led Unity Christian (17-4) with six total blocks and Emma Byker had 37 assists.