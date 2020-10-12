PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps C.B. Abraham Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton got off to a quick start with a 25-13 win in the first set against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and that sparked a sweep as the Warriors won the next two sets 25-20, 25-22.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, improves to 19-5 on the season and 7-1 in the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference. The Lynx fall to 8-13 overall.

Emma Salker led the Warriors with 17 kills and three blocks and Addy Mosier followed with 15. Maddie Hinkel had seven kills while adding 28 assists. Madison Wilcoxon had 12 assists. Mia Gamet had 12 digs and three aces for the Warriors and Alivia Wolf had four aces and 11 digs.

The Warriors are at Bishop Heelan on Tuesday.

WEST 3, C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 2: After falling behind 2-1, West forced a fifth set and the Wolverines snapped a four-match losing streak with a 12-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 15-13 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Monday.

West improves to 4-10 on the season and the Yellow Jackets fall to 4-12.

Eneyada Vasquez led West with 35 assists and Haley Gruis had 19 digs. Kiley Elgert had 12 kills and Tayden Fairbanks had four aces.