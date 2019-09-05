COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Kenzie Foley led the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School volleyball team with 16 kills in a three-set sweep Thursday over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
The Warriors (4-0) earned the sweep with set scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-9.
Sophomore Emma Salker had nine kills to go along with four aces. Senior Elle Sneller had five blocks, and she had eight kills.
Madison Wilcoxon led the Warriors with 21 assists while Maddie Hinkel had 17.
Mia Gamet and Alivia Wolf each had eight digs.
EAST 3, BISHOP HEELAN 0: The Black Raiders swept the Crusaders on Thursday, 25-15, 25-18 and 25-14.
Lineya Wells led East with 11 kills while Riley Donahue had 10 kills and 12 digs.
Megan Callahan got 10 digs and four aces in the win.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 1: The Panthers' top-two leaders in kills were Rachel Rosenquist with 15 and Rachel Wente with nine. Ally Beresford also had 36 assists.
Dakota Valley won the sets, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11 and 25-17.
EP-J's top two leaders in kills were Kenna Curry (12) and Carlie Corder (11).
PONCA 2, EMERSON-HUBBARD 0: Kaci Day led the Indians with eight kills in the 25-18, 25-17 sweep over the Pirates on Thursday at the Homer triangular.
Josie Reid had seven kills while Gracen Evans turned in five.
Morgan Nelson had 20 assists.
CBAL 3, LE MARS 0: The Lynx swept the Bulldogs 25-17, 25-11 and 25-21 on Thursday.
Le Mars' leader in kills was Pypr Stoeffler with 12 kills. Jecenta Sargisson led with 22 digs and Brooke Haage turned in 33 assists.