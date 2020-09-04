PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 3, CB JEFFERSON 0: The Warriors got nine kills from Addy Mosier and eight from Emma Salker in a 25-8, 25-10, 25-8 Missouri River Conference volleyball match player in Sergeant Bluff Thursday.
Maddie Hinkel also had seven kills and 16 assists while Makayla Grote had six kills for SB-L (4-1).
Madison Wilcoxson also had a dozen assists and Alivia Wolf seven digs and Mia Gamet five digs to lead the Warriors.
NORTH GOES 3-0: Sioux City North didn't lose a set at the West Monona quad on Thursday, improving to 5-4 on the season.
The Stars first match was against Missouri Valley as North won 22-20, 21-12.
Olivia O'Brien had 16 assists and two aces and Madison Craighead had three aces and four kills. Caitlyn Miller and Courtney Johnson each had five kills.
North then beat West Monona 21-12, 21-4.
O'Brien once again had 16 assists and Craighead had three aces again. Isabelle Hesse and Miller each had five kills.
North finished off the night with a 21-10, 21-11 win over MVAOCOU.
O'Brien had 10 assists and two aces and Riley Zediker had three aces. Craighead finished with five aces and Miller had two blocks. Hesse finished with five kills.
West Monona lost to Missouri Valley 21-19, 21-17. Missouri Valley also beat MVAOCOU 21-3, 21-15.
ALTA-AURELIA 3, SIOUX CENTRAL 1: Sioux Central won the first set but Alta-Aurelia won the next three sets for a 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12 victory on Thursday.
Alta-Aurelia improved to 3-1 on the season and Sioux Central fell to 2-2.
Chloe Elston had 33 assists for Alta-Aurelia and Shea Lockin had 16 kills and seven digs. Jessica Larson had 15 digs and Sierra Hill had three aces and eight kills. Jenna Nielsen added eight kills and Maggie Bloom had eight digs.
For Sioux Central, Berkley Johannsen had 25 assists and Jenna JEssen had 10 kills. Taylor Krager had 12 kills and Dalayna Bruggman had seven kills and seven aces.
IRENE-WAKONDA 3, CANTON 2: Nora O'Malley had 14 kills and Emma McDonald to help the Eagles outlast C-Hawks in a volleyball match held in Canton, S.D. Thursday. Game scores were: 25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 28-30, 15-12.
McKenna Mark had 21 assists and Willa Freeman 36 digs for Irena-Wakonda.
