PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 3, CB JEFFERSON 0: The Warriors got nine kills from Addy Mosier and eight from Emma Salker in a 25-8, 25-10, 25-8 Missouri River Conference volleyball match player in Sergeant Bluff Thursday.

Maddie Hinkel also had seven kills and 16 assists while Makayla Grote had six kills for SB-L (4-1).

Madison Wilcoxson also had a dozen assists and Alivia Wolf seven digs and Mia Gamet five digs to lead the Warriors.

NORTH GOES 3-0: Sioux City North didn't lose a set at the West Monona quad on Thursday, improving to 5-4 on the season.

The Stars first match was against Missouri Valley as North won 22-20, 21-12.

Olivia O'Brien had 16 assists and two aces and Madison Craighead had three aces and four kills. Caitlyn Miller and Courtney Johnson each had five kills.

North then beat West Monona 21-12, 21-4.

O'Brien once again had 16 assists and Craighead had three aces again. Isabelle Hesse and Miller each had five kills.

North finished off the night with a 21-10, 21-11 win over MVAOCOU.