ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- No. 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton was pushed to three sets in three of its matches but was unbeaten on the day to take the Unity Christian volleyball tournament held in Orange City Saturday.
The Warriors won cliff hangers over No.1 Sioux Falls Christian 18-21, 21-17, 15-13 and Sioux Center 21-17, 20-22, 15-9 in pool play before clipping Unity Christian 21-17, 16-21, 15-10. SB-L also defeated Cherokee 21-9, 21-15 and Southwest Christian 21-13, 21-9 to move to 22-1 this season.
Senior Kenzie Foley had 45 kills and 27 digs on the day for the Warriors while Elle Sneller had 33 kills and 10 block assists. Regina Rogers had 15 kills and Emma Salker 13 kills on the day and Rogers also had 11 block assists and two solos. Setter Madison Wilcoxon had 69 assists and 17 digs and Maddie Hinkel added 48 assists. Mia Gamet led the SB-L backline with 21 digs.
Unity Christian went 1-4 at its own tournament to finish in fourth place. Class 3A No. 11-ranked Unity's lone win came against Cherokee 21-13, 21-12. Unity lost to Sioux Falls Christian, the top-ranked team in Class in in South Dakota, 21-14, 21-17. Southwest Christian (Minnesota) beat Unity 10-21, 23-21, 15-13 and Sioux Center beat Unity 19-21, 21-14, 15-10.
Gracie Schoonhoven led Unity with 33 kills and 36 digs and Micah Byl had 20 kills and 30 digs. Emma Byker had 85 assists.
DAKOTA VALLEY WINS OWN TOURNEY: Dakota Valley was tested in the championship match of their own tournament, the Eastern South Dakota Classica, on Saturday but the Panthers still came out on top as they defeated winner 25-22, 19-25, 25-18 for the tournament title.
Dakota Valley, which is coming off an upset of top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian, is 15-1 on the season now.
Dakota Valley opened the day with a 25-14, 25-10 win over Milbank and then swept Tri-Valley 25-19, 25-14.
Ally Beresford had 74 assists, 18 kills, nine digs and three aces to lead the Panthers and Rachel Rosenquist had 27 kills and 20 digs. Sophie Atchinson added 17 kills, 17 digs and four aces and Taylor Wilshire had 32 digs and two aces. Tori Schultz had 12 kills and tow blocks and Rachel Wentz had 15 kills and one block. Sami Archer had nine kills, 17 digs and six aces.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 2ND AT WVC: Siouxland Christian finished second at the Western Valley Conference on Saturday in Moville and are 14-8 on the season.
The Eagles opened the day with a 21-15, 21-12 win over Woodbury Central and then took down West Monona 21-19, 19-21, 15-8. The Eagles followed that with a 21-11, 21-13 win over MVAOCOU.
OABCIG beat Siouxland Christian Christian 21-17, 21-15 and by the way of tiebreakers, the Falcons won the tournament.
Riley Doenhofer had 20 kills and six aces for the Eagles and Payton Doenhofer had 21 kills and 23 digs. Sophie Klynsma had 73 assists and Sydney Seggerman had 17 kills.
CENTRAL LYON WINS 2 AT THE PENTAGON: Central Lyon swept Warner and Parker at the Pentagon Classic on Saturday.
Central Lyon beat Warner 25-18, 25-19. Farrah Lewis led the Lions with nine kills as she hit .368. The Lions hit .318 as a team and Kiley Metzger had 20 assists and 10 digs. Emma Pedersen had two aces and Regan Van Wyhe had two blocks. Suttom Schlumbohm had eight kills.
Central Lyon beat Parker 25-14, 25-9. Schlumbohm led the team with 12 kills and Metzger had 19 assists and five blocks. Hayden Heimensen had 16 digs.
Central Lyon, ranked No. 12 in 2A, improved to 15-3 on the season.
WEST SNAPS SKID: West competed at the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn tournament on Saturday and snapped a 12-match losing streak.
West lost to Trinity Christian 21-9, 19-21, 15-7 to open the tournament but snapped the losing streak with a 21-14, 21-14 win over Okoboji. West ended the tournament with a 21-10, 18-21, 16-14 loss to H-M-S.
Madison Burge led West with 17 kills and Yuriczi Montes had 10 blocks.
West is 2-17 on the season.