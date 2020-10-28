PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East falls in region final to No. 1 Dowling

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Sioux City East volleyball team had the tough task of taking on the top-ranked team in Class 5A on Tuesday when the No. 10-ranked Black Raiders traveled to Dowling Catholic in the 5A region final.

Dowling controlled the first two sets, winning 25-16, 25-15 when the Black Raiders took a lead in the third set.

But Dowling came back and East couldn't hold off the Maroons as the Black Raiders season came to an end with a 25-19 loss in the third set.

East ends the season with 22-7 record. It's the first time in more than a decade that the Black Raiders have finished with fewer than 10 losses. East also won a share of the Missouri River Athletic Conference title for the first time in the program's history.

No stats were reported from the match.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, SHELDON 0: Sheldon came into Tuesday's Class 3A region final with back-to-back upsets, taking down Cherokee and Sioux Center.

Unity Christian, the top seed in the region tournament, stopped the short streak as the Knights advanced to state with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-10 victory.

The Knights improved to 23-5 overall and Sheldon ends the season with a 15-14 record.