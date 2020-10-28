PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East falls in region final to No. 1 Dowling

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Sioux City East volleyball team had the tough task of taking on the top-ranked team in Class 5A on Tuesday when the No. 10-ranked Black Raiders traveled to Dowling Catholic in the 5A region final.
Dowling controlled the first two sets, winning 25-16, 25-15 when the Black Raiders took a lead in the third set.
But Dowling came back and East couldn't hold off the Maroons as the Black Raiders season came to an end with a 25-19 loss in the third set.
East ends the season with 22-7 record. It's the first time in more than a decade that the Black Raiders have finished with fewer than 10 losses. East also won a share of the Missouri River Athletic Conference title for the first time in the program's history.
No stats were reported from the match.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, SHELDON 0: Sheldon came into Tuesday's Class 3A region final with back-to-back upsets, taking down Cherokee and Sioux Center.
Unity Christian, the top seed in the region tournament, stopped the short streak as the Knights advanced to state with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-10 victory.
The Knights improved to 23-5 overall and Sheldon ends the season with a 15-14 record.
Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 10 kills and Emma Byker and Jenna Bouma each had five total blocks. The Knights had 11 blocks in the three-set match. Byker added 25 assists. Janie Schoonhoven had 14 digs, Ana Sandbulte had 11 digs and Gracie Schoonhoven added 10 digs.
For Sheldon, Brooklyn Grady had 18 assists and Payton Lode had nine kills.
HUMBOLDT 3, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 2: MOC-Floyd Valley found itself in a 2-0 hole to Humboldt but the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Dutch was able to force a fifth set.
But MOC-Floyd Valley saw its season end in the 3A region final when Humboldt won a tight fifth set to advance to the state tournament with a 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 18-16 victory on Tuesday.
MOC-Floyd Valley ends the season with a 24-5 record.
Carla Martinez had 49 assists and 20 digs for the Dutch and Jazlin De Haan had 33 kills and 21 digs. Brooklyn Leusink had 13 kills and Leah Hayungs had eight blocks. Kendra Hinrichsen had five blocks and Kiernan Groendyke had 26 digs. Carolynn Meines had 19 digs and Hailey Bergsma added 16 digs.
MADISON 3, DAKOTA VALLEY 2: Class A No. 3-ranked Madison took on No. 2-ranked Dakota Valley on Tuesday. Madison took the first two sets but Dakota Valley was able to force a fifth set.
However, Dakota Valley couldn't take the fifth set as Madison pulled out the 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11 victory.
Madison improves to 14-4 overall and Dakota Valley falls to 13-5.
Rachel Rosenquist had 20 kills and 28 assists and Jorja VanDenHul had nine kills and seven total blocks. Tori Schultz had five total blocks and Taylor Wilshire had 26 digs. Sophia Atchison added 21 digs.
CROFTON 3, PONCA 1: Crofton advanced to the district final on Saturday with a 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Ponca on Tuesday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN BEATS VERMILLION, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Gayville-Volin swept Vermillion (25-14, 25-14, 25-17 in a triangular on Tuesday and then swept Elk Point-Jefferson 25-19, 25-17, 25-17. Elk Point-Jefferson beat Vermillion 25-20, 14-25, 25-21, 25-23.
In the loss to Gayville-Volin, Addison Stabe had 13 assists and 15 digs for the Huskies and Alyssa Chytka had 28 digs. Josie Curry had 12 kills and Sophie Giorgio had 11 assists and 16 digs.
Against Vermillion, Stabe had 27 digs and Chytka had 32 digs. Giorgo had 10 assists, Maddie Hammitt had nine kills and McKenzie Stone had six. For Vermillions, Shandie Ludwig had 41 digs and Claire Doty had eight kills, 30 assists and 12 digs. Brooklyn Voss had 13 kills and Sydney Stockwell had eight kills.
In Vermillion's loss to Gayville-Volin, Ludwig had 45 digs and Doty had 20 assists. Eva Kuntson and Stockwell each had seven kills and Voss had six kills.
