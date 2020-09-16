PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East knocks off No. 15 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Baird and Herbold each had 11 kills with Baird finishing with five blocks and Herbold had four. DeStigter had 14 digs, Bates had 12 and Makayla Archer had 11. Herbold, Graff and DeStigter each had three aces.

MVAOCOU picked up its first win of the season, beating West Monona, which is 2-14, 16-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-8.

Cadence Koenigs had 10 kills for the Rams, Ashley Rosener had nine kills and Emily Kovarna and Ashlyn Blake each had eight kills. Kovarna added 13 digs and Blake had nine. Kovarna had five aces.

In the loss to Westwood, Kovarna had three aces.

MMCRU 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 1: MMCRU dropped the first set but bounced back for a 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win on Tuesday over Akron-Westfield.

MMCRU is 11-2 on the season now and Akron-Westfield falls to 5-3.

Jaylen Bork had 26 kills, 16 digs and four aces for the Royals and Ellie Hilbrands had 20 kills, 12 digs and three aces. Taylor Harpenau had 28 assists, three blocks and three aces and Kirsten Letsche had 16 assists. Autumn Bonnstetter had three blocks and Molly Reuter had 14 digs and three aces. Kora Alesch added 12 digs.