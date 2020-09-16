PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East knocks off No. 15 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

SIOUX CITY -- Riley Donahue had 10 kills and to lead East to a 25-15, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21 win over the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday.
East improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Missouri River Athletic Conference. Abraham Lincoln, which was ranked No. 15 in Class 5A coming into the contest, is now 2-6 and it was the first loss in the MRAC for the Lynx, who are 2-1.
After Donahue, Lineya Wells had nine kills, Addie Harris had eight kills and Taylor Drent added six kills, Chloe Kramer had 39 assists. Emma Vlahoulis had 19 digs and Kaitlyn Stoos added 13 digs.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON TRIANGULAR: Lawton-Bronson swept past host Kingsley-Pierson 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 and Siouxland Christian 25-11, 25-11, 25-17 in Western Valley Conference volleyball action Tuesday.
Kendra Horsley had 22 assists for the Eagles in the win over Siouxland Christian and Kaitlyn Hennings had 12 kills and 10 digs. Brooklyn Roder had eight kills, nine digs and three blocks and Cali Arens had six aces.
K-P downed Siouxland Christian 25-10, 25-17, 25-20 and got 15 kills from McKenzie Goodwin in the two matches while Anna Bubke had a dozen kills. Abbi Bailey also had 24 digs and Emerson Bensnn 14 digs for the Panthers (4-4). Hayden Dunn led K-P with 25 assists in the two matches.
RIDGE VIEW WINS TWO: Ridge View swept River Valley and OABCIG to go 2-0 on Tuesday. The Raptors are now 7-7 on the season.
Ridge View started the night with a 25-16, 25-8, 25-20 sweep of River Valley.
Hannah Grime had 29 assists and Morgan Todd had 13 kills. Addison Schmidt added 11 kills and Rown Jensen had seven kills and three blocks. Abby Wandrey had nine digs.
The Raptors then swept OABCIG 25-18, 25-15, 25-18.
Grieme had 25 assists, nine digs and three aces and Jensen had 10 digs and three aces. Todd had 10 kills and four blocks and Schmidt had eight kills.
WESTERN VALLEY TOURNAMENT: Westwood went 2-0 on Tuesday at the Western Valley Tournament in Moville. The Rebels got a five-set win over Woodbury Central and a four-set win over MVAOCOU.
Westwood is now 5-2 on the season. The Rebels beat Woodbury Central 25-22, 17-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-7. Then they beat MVAOCOU 25-10, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17.
Woodbury Central split its matches on Tuesday and is 7-3.
In the loss to Westwood, Lindsie Graff had 29 assists and 19 digs an McKenna Herbold and Camrin Baird each had eight kills, Emma DeStigter had seven kills and Olivia Heissel had six kills. Baird added four blocks and Heissel had three. DeStigter had 15 digs and Sammy Bates had 14. Heissell had four aces and Herbold had three.
The Wildcats beat West Monona 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20.
Baird and Herbold each had 11 kills with Baird finishing with five blocks and Herbold had four. DeStigter had 14 digs, Bates had 12 and Makayla Archer had 11. Herbold, Graff and DeStigter each had three aces.
MVAOCOU picked up its first win of the season, beating West Monona, which is 2-14, 16-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-8.
Cadence Koenigs had 10 kills for the Rams, Ashley Rosener had nine kills and Emily Kovarna and Ashlyn Blake each had eight kills. Kovarna added 13 digs and Blake had nine. Kovarna had five aces.
In the loss to Westwood, Kovarna had three aces.
MMCRU 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 1: MMCRU dropped the first set but bounced back for a 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win on Tuesday over Akron-Westfield.
MMCRU is 11-2 on the season now and Akron-Westfield falls to 5-3.
Jaylen Bork had 26 kills, 16 digs and four aces for the Royals and Ellie Hilbrands had 20 kills, 12 digs and three aces. Taylor Harpenau had 28 assists, three blocks and three aces and Kirsten Letsche had 16 assists. Autumn Bonnstetter had three blocks and Molly Reuter had 14 digs and three aces. Kora Alesch added 12 digs.
For the Westerners, Aubie Hartman had 13 kills and 15 digs and Natalie Nielsen had 10 kills, 13 total blocks and 13 digs. Megan Meinen had 18 assists and Katie Johnson had three aces. McKenna Henrich had three blocks and 12 digs and Taryn Wilken had 13 digs.
BOYDEN-HULL 3, ROCK VALLEY 0: Boyden-Hull snapped a five-match losing streak with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-15 win over Rock Valley on Thursday.
Boyden-Hull is now 8-5 on the season, Rock Valley falls to 2-6.
Macy Verhoef had 12 kills for the Comets and Jewel Bergstrom had 27 assists, 10 digs and three aces. Ellie Woebler had th ree blocks and Avery Noble had 10 digs.
For Rock Valley, Renae Van Voorst had 10 digs and Leilani Weber had 10 assists.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 3, H-M-S 0: Trinity Christian swept Hartley-Melvin-Sanbord 25-21, 25-12, 26-24 on Tuesday. The Tigers improved to 3-4 on the season, H-M-S fell to 4-7.
Avery Van Maanen had 11 kills and Alyssa Maassen had six aces. Jamie Kooima added 14 assists for the Tigers.
For the Hawks, Jessica Riedemann had 17 digs and Darby Mastbergen had 14. Taya Mason had 14 assists.
