CB LINCOLN 3, EAST 0: The No. 5 Lynx continued on their recent roll of impressive play sweeping No. 15 ranked East 25-14, 25-20, 25-14 in a Class 5A regional volleyball semifinal played in Council Bluffs Tuesday.
Abraham Lincoln won its 20th straight match and added to a run of 33 straight set wins dating back to a loss in the first game of a three-set win over the Black Raiders at the East Invitational on Sept. 28.
The last match loss was a 3-1 setback four days earlier at Class 4A No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a Missouri River Conference match that decided the league title.
The opening set saw the Black Raiders make a series of unforced errors with eight to allow the Lynx to get the lead 1-0.
East was able to get an 11-8 lead in the second set and force am AL timeout, but the hosts got the next five points to take the lead and went on to take a 2-0 set lead.
The Black Raiders continued to battle through the final set, with the match ending on a sideout on an extended point that ended their season.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 1: After splitting the first two sets, the the No. 12 Knights won the next two and the match 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19 over the 15th ranked Dutch in a Class 3A regional semifinal match played at Unity Christian High School Tuesday.
Gracie Schoonhoven had 18 kills and 22 digs while Janie Schoonhoven added 14 kills and 24 digs to lead Unity Christian, which moves to the regional final with a 23-10 record.
The Knights, runner-up to Western Christian in Class 2A a year ago, will look to return to Cedar Falls for the state tournament with a match at Sheldon taking on Sheldon which upset No. 9 Spirit Lake in five sets Tuesday.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, ROCK VALLEY 1: Top-ranked Western Christian had no trouble with Rock Valley in the Class 2A region quarterfinal on Monday, sweeping Rock Valley 25-5, 25-4, 25-13.
Olivia Granstra had 17 assists and 11 digs for Western Christian (36-5) and Ally Postma had eight kills and two blocks. Makenna Kooima had 10 digs and five aces.
Rock Valley ends the season with a 12-17 record. Kaylee Vande Hoef had eight assists.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 0: Gehlen Catholic, the top seed in the Class 1A Region 1 bracket, jumped out to a quick lead and went on to sweep Kingsley-Pierson 25-7, 25-19, 26-24 on Monday.
Gehlen Catholic improves to 27-3 overall and hosts George-Little Rock on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a region semifinal.
Josie Kolbeck had 13 assists and seven aces for the Jays and Sydney Livermore had 10 assists and five kills. Chloe Bunkers had 19 digs and Alyssa Kolbeck had 10 digs and five kills. Miyah Whitehead had five kills and four blocks and Kate Hill had four aces.
Kingsley-Pierson finishes the season with a 15-21 record. Abbi Bailey had 15 digs and Chloe Peschau had four kills and three blocks. McKenzie Goodwin had seven kills and three blocks.
NEWELL-FONDA 3, MMCRU 0: MMCRU made it a tighter set in each game but Newell-Fonda held on in a Class 1A quarterfinal with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 sweep on Monday.
Newell-Fonda improves to 25-9 on the season and travels to Siouxland Christian on Thurday at 7 p.m. in a Class 1A semifinal.
Megan Morenz led the Mustangs with 12 kills and four blocks and Bethany Greenfield had 24 assists. Macy Sievers had eight k ills and 16 digs and Ella Larsen had 10 digs, three aces three blocks. Laney Hogrefe had three blocks.
MMCRU ends the season with a 17-9 record. Ellie Hilbrands had 10 kills and Faith Olson had 16 assists. Taylor Harpenau had 13 assists and Haley Schwarz had 15 digs and Gretchen Ruba had 11 digs. Jaylen Bork had seven kills and four blocks.
You have free articles remaining.
BOYDEN-HULL 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: Boyden-Hull hit .304 in the Class 2A Region quarterfinal and swept South O'Brien 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 on Monday.
Boyden-Hull improved to 24-9 overall and hosts Central Lyon in a 2A semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Brooke Zylstra led the Comets with 15 kills and Jewel Bergstrom hd 32 assists. Ellie Woelber had four aces and Marissa Pottebaum had seven kills.
South O'Brien ends the season with a 17-10 record. Taryn Hintz had 12 kills and Skye Rehder had 23 assists.
WEST MONONA 3, LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 2: West Monona won the first two sets but had to hold on for a 25-21, 26-24, 21-25, 13-25, 15-8 win over Logan-Magnolia in a Class 2A region quarterfinal.
West Monona improves to 22-11 on the season and travels to East Sac County in a 2A region semifinal at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Sara Maule led West Monona with 14 kills and eight blocks and Lexi Lander had 12 kills, 19 assists and 10 digs. Janie Koenig had 12 kills, 19 assists and 18 digs and Jada Smith had 15 digs. Sierra Siebersma had four blocks.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 3, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0: George-Little Rock hit .250 for the match and swept H-M-S 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 on Monday in a Class 1A region quarterfinal.
G-LR improves to 8-19 on the season and travels to Gehlen Catholic on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a region semifinal.
Madily Matuska had 27 assists for the Mustangs and Emersyn Netten had 14 digs. Olivia Johnson had five kills, three blocks and 13 digs and Madisen Dreesen had 11 digs and six kills. Shealyn Denekas had three blocks and and Kaci Klingenberg had nine kills and three blocks.
H-M-S ends the season with a 7-16 record. Taya Mason had 18 assists and Paige Dagel had 22 digs. Darby Mastbergen had three blocks.
POCAHONTAS AREA 3, ALTA-AURELIA 0: Alta-Aurelia kept it close for the first set but Pocahontas Area controlled the rest of the match in a 25-20, 25-14, 25-15 Class 2A region quarterfinal sweep.
Alta-Aurelia finished the season with a 15-14 record. Sierra Hill had 13 assists and Jessica Larson had 20 digs. Shea Lockin had 13 digs and five kills. Sydney Stanton had 10 digs and six kills.
EAST SAC 3, MVAOCOU 0: MVAOCOU was swept by East Sac County 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 in a Class 2A region quarterfinal. MVAOCOU finishes the season 0-29.
Cadence Koenigs had six kills for the Rams and Abbi Boysen had five kills.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 3, HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 0: Cedar Catholic swept past Hartington-Newcastle 25-10, 25-16, 25-22 to win the D1-3 subdistrict volleyball final played in Ponca, Neb. Tuesday.
WYNOT 3, WINSIDE 0: Wynot improved to 23-3 on the season with a 25-18, 25-28, 25-20 win over Winside to take the D2-2 subdistrict final in Hartington, Neb. Tuesday.
Karley Heimes and Whitney Hochstein had seven kills apiece and Noelle Wiesler 17 digs to lead Wynot.
PONCA 3, BRLD 1: Ponca lost the third set but already had won two sets and went on to win the fourth for a 25-10, 26-24, 22-25, 25-20 win over BRLD in Pender on Monday.
Josie Reid had 22 kills, four aces and 17 digs to lead Ponca and Morgan Nelson had 57 assists and 11 digs. Alyssa Crosgrove had 14 kills and 24 digs and Kaci Day had 12 kills and 23 digs. Gracen Evans had 12 kills and Meg Keller had 23 digs.