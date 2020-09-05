PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City North goes 4-2 at own tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City North went 4-2 at its own volleyball tournament on Saturday, going 3-0 during the morning session and 1-2 during the afternoon session.

Class 3A No. 9-ranked MOC-Floyd Valley won all three of its matches and East went 2-1 with the lone loss coming against the Dutch. Le Mars went 2-1 on the day.

North swept West 21-8, 21-12, and MVAOCOU 21-5, 21-9, during the morning session and took down Le Mars 21-17, 21-23, 15-9. In the afternoon session, North beat Denison-Schleswig 21-15, 22-20. The Stars, who are now 9-6 on the season, lost to MOC-Floyd Valley 21-15, 18-21, 15-10. The Stars lost to East 21-18, 19-21, 15-13.

Madison Craighead had 33 kills, four aces and five blocks over the day for the Stars and Ysabella Arredondo had 21 kills. Madalyn Welp had 19 kills and Riley Zediker had 12 aces and 25 digs. Isabelle Hesse had 25 digs and Avery Beller had 48 digs. Olivia O'Brien had 106 assists, 31 digs and five aces and Courtney Johnson had 10 blocks for the Stars, who play Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday.

MOC-Floyd Valley picked up a 21-15, 14-21, 15-13 win over East and defeated Denison-Schleswig 21-12, 21-8.

East beat Denison-Schleswig 21-15, 21-15. The Black Raiders are now 2-2 on the season.