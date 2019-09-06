NORTH WINS THREE AT NORTH QUAD: The Stars started out the night defeating MVAOCOU 21-3 and 21-11 in a two-set match.
Then, North defeated Missouri Valley 21-10, 21-17 and closed out its night by beating West Monona 21-13, 21-8.
Isabelle Hesse led the Stars with 14 kills while Ysabella Arredondo had 13. Courtney Johnson had 12.
Olivia O' Brien had 52 assists and three aces. Madison Craighead had 15 digs.
VERMILLION 3, SOUTH SIOUX 2: Vermillion lost the first set 25-17 but bounced back against South Sioxu with 25-15 and 26-24 wins. However, South Sioux forced a fifth set with a 25-22 victory but Vermillion was able to finish off the match with a tight 15-13 win in the final set.
Vermillion's Toria Andre had 15 kills, 10 digs and four blocks and Shandie Ludwig had 18 digs. Lexi Saunders had 17 assists and Kennedy Pratt had 12 assists.
For South Sioux, Regie Banks had 25 digs and Jordan Kriens had 15 kills and 20 digs. Hannah Strom had 31 assists and 11 digs and Ashley Hedquist had 30 digs.
NEWELL-FONDA 3, SOUTHEAST VALLEY 0: Newell-Fonda started strong against Southeast Valley and went on to pickup a 25-10, 25-16, 25-22 sweep on Thursday.
Macy Sievers had nine kills, three blocks and nine digs and Ella Larsen also had nine kills. Mary Walker had two aces, eight kills and nine digs and Megan Morenz had nine kills and eight digs. Beth Greenfield had 31 assists and three blocks.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3, SHENANDOAH 1: Denison-Schleswig lost the first set to Shenandoah but then bounced back and dominated the next three sets for a 23-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 victory on Thursday.
The Monarchs improve to 5-2 with the win.
Hannah Neeman had 11 kills, four aces and nine digs for the Monarchs and Allana Arkfeld had 10 kills. Kennedy Marten had 31 assists and 10 digs and Ellie Magnuson had eight kills and 17 digs. Sophie Sonnichsen had 15 digs and Payton Goslar had 12 digs. Kira Langenfeld had two blocks.
WYNOT WINS 2 THURSDAY: Wynot needed three sets to beat Hartington-Newcastle but swept Crofton in the second match on Thursday.
Wynot beat Hartington-Newcastle 25-17, 22-25, 25-15. Whitney Hochstein had seven kills and four blocks and Karley Heimes had 23 digs. Edyn Sudbeck had 15 assists, 13 digs and five kills and Emersyn Sudbeck had 12 assists.
Wynot swept Crofton 25-19, 25-17. Karley Heimes had four kills and three blocks and Shalee Planer had three blocks. Noelle Wieseler had 10 digs.